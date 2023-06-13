Hundreds of residents are stranded while several evacuated after flood waters rose in several parts of South Trinidad following torrential showers.South Trinidad is under a Orange Level Riverine Flood Alert, with several communities in Penal, Debe Woodland and Barrackpore among the worst hit.Just after lunch today, two WASA employees had to be rescued from the flood-ravaged Ragoonanan Trace in Penal on a dinghy by workers from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.The South Oropouche River was among several rivers and tributaries that breached their banks, gushing water onto the streets and into resident's properties in several communities.Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo said it's one of the worst flooding experienced in the area for years.He said people's homes are under three and four feet of water and still rising."It usually takes another seven to eight hours for water to leave higher areas in Princes Town and in Barrackpore and finds its way here, so we expect as rain continues to fall and as the tide rises, we will get even higher floods here," said Tancoo.While hundreds of residents are stranded, several businesses and schools remain closed.At least one family, a couple and their three children, at Suchit Trace in Debe had to be evacuated to the Barrackpore Regional Complex.While in Williamsville, several areas including Kent Street and Webb Street, were inundated with floods on Sunday, residents are bracing for another bout of flooding.Meanwhile, employees from the Penal Debe Regional Corporation Disaster Management Unit are using the corporation trucks to deliver mattresses and sandbags to stranded residents.