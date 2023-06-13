A downpour on Monday rendered several areas of Hanoi inundated. Nguyen Trai Street of Thanh Xuan District was 20-40 cm under water, making vehicles unable to traverse it.according to the Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage company. It is the second heaviest rain in Hanoi this summer, after the one on June 8. However, the rain only lasted for a short while.Until June 15, Hanoi and northern provinces are forecast to receive widespread rains due to impacts of cold air and high-altitude winds. Rain levels would be between 90-200 mm per session. Low areas might be flooded as a result.