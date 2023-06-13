© ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP



Armed men slaughtered 46 people with knives and firearms, and burned others in their homes in Ituri, local authorities say.Militants attacked a camp for displaced people in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province early on Monday, killing at least 46 people.The chief of Bahema Badjere District, Jean Richard Lenga, was quoted by Reuters as saying that armed men had slaughtered 46 people with knives and firearms, and burned others in their homes in the middle of the camp.The CODECO militia, drawn primarily from the agriculturalist Lendu ethnic group, which has a long-running feud with Hema pastoralists, is alleged to have frequently targeted displacement camps. It is said to have killed 60 people last year at a displaced persons' camp in eastern DRC.Earlier this year, seven people, including five children, were reportedly killed in the northeastern area, while mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians were discovered in two villages in Ituri.