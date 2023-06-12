© AFP / John MacDougall



The CIA notified its Belgian equivalent, the ADIV, about Ukraine's possible involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines shortly before the incident occurred last September, well-informed sources have told the newspaper De Tijd.The data on the undersea explosions, which crippled a key component of Europe's energy infrastructure, was provided on a strictly confidential basis by US foreign intelligence, the Belgian outlet wrote in its report on Saturday.Brussels has refrained from publicly speaking about Ukraine's alleged role in the sabotage, over concerns that it could cause "high tensions" in the Western alliance with Ukraine while the conflict with Russia continues, according to De Tijd.When asked by De Tijd about the issue, the spokesman for Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said: "we do not comment on the work of our intelligence service and the contacts that our intelligence service have with partner services."In March, some Western media outlets claimed that a "pro-Ukrainian group" blew up the pipelines, using a rented yacht to transport explosives to the blast location in the Baltic Sea.US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson denied Hersh's report, calling it "utterly false and complete fiction."