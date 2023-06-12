Yuval Noah Harari, the senior advisor to the WEF and its chairman Klaus Schwab, argues that using AI to replace scriptures will create unified "religions that are actually correct."
Harari, an influential author and professor, made the call while giving a talk on the "future of humanity."
According to Harari, the power of AI can be harnessed and used to reshape spirituality into the WEF's globalist vision of "equity" and inclusivism.
Speaking with journalist Pedro Pinto in Lisbon, Portugal, Harari told the elitist audience:
"It's the first technology ever that can create new ideas.
"You know, the printing press, radio, television, they broadcast, they spread the ideas created by the human brain, by the human mind.
"They cannot create a new idea.
"You know, [Johannes] Gutenberg printed the Bible in the middle of the 15th century; the printing press printed as many copies of the Bible as Gutenberg instructed it, but it did not create a single new page.
"It had no ideas of its own about the Bible: Is it good? Is it bad? How to interpret this? How to interpret that?"
Harari then revealed that he and his allies at the WEF have a solution to the supposed problems he'd just highlighted.
"AI can create new ideas; [it] can even write a new Bible," he declared.
"Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, by a non-human entity," he added.
"In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct ... just think about a religion whose holy book is written by an AI.
"That could be a reality in a few years."
Comment: AI is still at the point of making video recommendations and these guys are already equating it with God.
Harari noted in another recent gathering that software like ChatGPT has mastered human languages and can harness that function to influence culture, the Times of Israel said.
"For thousands of years, prophets and poets and politicians have used language and storytelling in order to manipulate and to control people and to reshape society," he said, according to the paper.
"Now AI is likely to be able to do it.
"And once it can... it doesn't need to send killer robots to shoot us.
"It can get humans to pull the trigger."
Harari also said that "contrary to what some conspiracy theories assume, you don't really need to implant chips in people's brains in order to control them or to manipulate them," the paper noted.
He also warned that "we need to act quickly before AI gets out of our control" and that "governments must immediately ban the release into the public domain of any more revolutionary AI tools before they are made safe," the paper added.
Harari frequently pushes ideas that involve humanity being replaced by machines.
As Slay News previously reported, Harari gloated last year that "we just don't need the vast majority of the population" in today's world.
According to Harari, most of the general public has now become "redundant" and will be of little use to the global elite in the future.
Harari argues that modern technologies like artificial intelligence "make it possible to replace the people."
"If you go back to the middle of the 20th century — and it doesn't matter if you're in the United States with Roosevelt, or if you're in Germany with Hitler, or even in the USSR with Stalin — and you think about building the future, then your building materials are those millions of people who are working hard in the factories, in the farms, the soldiers," Harari said.
"You need them.
"Now, fast forward to the early 21st century when we just don't need the vast majority of the population," he added.
"The future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology, like artificial intelligence [and] bioengineering.
"Most people don't contribute anything to that, except perhaps for their data, and whatever people are still doing which is useful, these technologies increasingly will make redundant and will make it possible to replace the people."
1, AI does not exist .
2. Its human thought contained in complex software called AI.
3. Religions have nothing to do with the correctness of claims or fairness, they have to do with the TRUTH of the claims. In addition, they were also written by people who lived many centuries ago depending on the religion.
4. What for develop a global religion if the followers are supposedly unnecessary for the global elite? ;-)))
This article is very rich in mental errors, you can write a lot of such observations :-)))