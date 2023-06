A top official with the World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for religious scripture to be "rewritten" by artificial intelligence (AI) to create a globalized "new Bible."Yuval Noah Harari, the senior advisor to the WEF and its chairman Klaus Schwab, argues that using AI to replace scriptures will create unified "religions that are actually correct."Harari, an influential author and professor, made the call while giving a talk on the "future of humanity."According to Harari, the power of AI can be harnessed and used to reshape spirituality into the WEF's globalist vision of "equity" and inclusivism.Speaking with journalist Pedro Pinto in Lisbon, Portugal, Harari told the elitist audience:"It's the first technology ever that can create new ideas."You know, the printing press, radio, television, they broadcast, they spread the ideas created by the human brain, by the human mind."They cannot create a new idea."You know, [Johannes] Gutenberg printed the Bible in the middle of the 15th century; the printing press printed as many copies of the Bible as Gutenberg instructed it, but it did not create a single new page."It had no ideas of its own about the Bible: Is it good? Is it bad? How to interpret this? How to interpret that?""That could be a reality in a few years."Harari noted in another recent gathering that software like ChatGPT has mastered human languages and can harness that function to influence culture, the Times of Israel said Harari also said that "contrary to what some conspiracy theories assume, you don't really need to implant chips in people's brains in order to control them or to manipulate them," the paper noted.He also warned that "we need to act quickly before AI gets out of our control" and that "governments must immediately ban the release into the public domain of any more revolutionary AI tools before they are made safe," the paper added.Harari argues that modern technologies like artificial intelligence "make it possible to replace the people.""If you go back to the middle of the 20th century — and it doesn't matter if you're in the United States with Roosevelt, or if you're in Germany with Hitler, or even in the USSR with Stalin — and you think about building the future, then your building materials are those millions of people who are working hard in the factories, in the farms, the soldiers," Harari said."You need them.,""The future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology, like artificial intelligence [and] bioengineering."Most people don't contribute anything to that, except perhaps for their data, and whatever people are still doing which is useful, these technologies increasingly will make redundant and will make it possible to replace the people."