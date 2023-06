© Jack Taylor/Getty Images



it's a plutocracy

Why do even the mightiest societies collapse? In his new book End Times , complexity scientist Peter Turchin blames. His theory of societal apocalypse is rooted in science: using mathematical models drawn from vast datasets of human history, he claims to be able to predict future tumult.: in 2010, in an article for Nature , he predicted the West's decade of populist instability.This week, he spoke to Mary Harrington at the UnHerd Club about populism, Tucker Carlson, and how to swerve the next big catastrophe. Below is an edited transcript.Ever since the ancient Greek historian Polybius wrote about how the Roman Empire was able to grow quite so relentlessly, people have also tried to explain why societies collapse.There are many different theories, but the only way to adjudicate is with mathematical modelling. First of all, you translate those theories into mathematical language, so that the predictions follow inevitably from their premises. Then you bring on lots of data to work out which theory best fits the reality.My colleagues and I are currently working on building a large historical database — our "Crisis DB" — in which we log incidents when past societies got into a state of crisis.But why do these end times happen at all? One common theme that we see over and over again, in all of the different routes to crisis, is a condition that we callLet me explain what I mean by that. First of all, who are the elites? Put simply, they are neither good people or bad people,— whether that's in the military, economic, political, or ideological sphere. In medieval times, the elites were the military nobility of England or France, for example; or in Imperial China, they were the class of mandarins. In the United States, where I live, simply put, it's the proverbial 1%.Of course, it's all a bit more complicated than that.the 0.1% rule within the one-percenters, and so on. There are no sharp boundaries necessarily, unless you live in a society like medieval France, where legally you were either nobility or a peasant.The next big question is how are elites produced and reproduced?Elite overproduction occurs when, during some historical periods, we get. That creates, and while some competition is very helpful and good,When you have huge numbers of losers in this game,. We saw that very clearly in the 2016 US presidential election. At that point, the number of candidates in the Republican primaries was the largest in history.In England during the Middle Ages, there was a huge peasant uprising led by Wat Tyler. And what happened? A small group of armoured knights on horseback destroyed them without raising so much as a sweat, because non-elites are not organised.Exactly. What we see in the historical record is that. During the good times, after a couple of generations,. The elites are very strongly tempted to convert their power into goodies for themselves — and if there's nothing stopping them, that's what they do. They basically reconfigure the economy in a way that depresses the wages of workers and creates a "wealth pump" that funnels riches directly to the owners and managers of corporations.Precisely. Those elites in the US and the UK had 30 glorious years. But by the late Seventies, they started getting selfish.And immediately — within another 30 years — the numbers of uber-rich people exploded in the United States. The number of decamillionaires, those with $10 million or more, increased tenfold from the Eighties to 2010.And that's what, which is the overproduction of wealthy people who try to become candidates for political office. That's one of the reasons why the cost of campaigning for political office has completely exploded.We are in crisis,. I'm not a collapsologist . The possibility of a social revolution in the US seems to me outlandish. But the Ancien Régime nobility in France could not imagine that in 1789 they would be put under the guillotine, just as antebellum Americans could not imagine a bloody war that would leave 600,000 dead. It is typical that we cannot fully see the possible nastiness of a situation before it unfurls.— some leading to outright collapse. But there are also maybe. For example, in the mid-19th century, the British Empire was the only large European state that was not affected by a revolution. Of course, there were bad moments, like the Peterloo massacre, but there was no civil war. That's partly because a group of social elites got together and convinced the rest of their number of the need to reform.She is a failed revolutionary, clearly, because she cannot harness popular discontent. In fact,Antifa is really quite ineffectual, except at beating up Right-wing extremists and smashing things. That's why Jane, this character in my book, grows disenchanted after some years in the Antifa movement because it's not going anywhere. She then realises that the way to get ahead in the US, if you want to have a revolution, is through the legal channels because the state is very strong.Yes. Antifa is fairly secretive, and for good reason, because they don't want to be penetrated by the FBI. So let's look back 50 years, at the Marxist militant group the Weatherman Underground , because many of those people have now written memoirs, and we have a pretty good idea of what motivated them., where the poor went hungry and where minorities and women were oppressed.. And so they started blowing up monuments, killing people, all because they wanted to trigger the outpouring of popular anger against the elites.But there was no popular anger at that time.: American workers were doing very well, and every new generation was doing better than the previous one, so they were completely turned off by these wannabe revolutionaries. Just because somebody is a revolutionary doesn't mean that they are going to be a successful revolutionary.We have to remember that there's not just one counter-elite party;. It is a constant struggle between the different radical groups. That's why, in the US, we have Left-wing populists and Right-wing populists who cannot work together, even though Bernie Sanders sometimes says things that are identical to Republican Senator J.D. Vance.Well, I'm not a Freudian psychologist, but let me reconstruct what I think happened. Rupert Murdoch, who really does care about his bottom line, is embedded in a network of like-minded, wealthy people, and he must have been growing tired of them carping on for years about Tucker Carlson and how he is undermining their interests. Finally, Murdoch broke and fired him.The great political scientist Martin Gilens conducted some fascinating research into the legislation passed through Congress. He found that. Their technique was not fine enough to distinguish between the final 10 percentiles, but they suspect that. This is why I argue in my book that the US is not a democracy anymore,Democracy works — just look at the quality of life in Denmark and other socially democratic Nordic countries. Of course, it's all comparative: autocracies are even more dysfunctional than democracies.During the progressive era, reformist American elites persuaded and browbeat their cohort into passing the New Deal reforms, which essentially shut down the wealth pump for three glorious decades.Let me first say that I am completely non-partisan, and regularly criticise both the Republicans and Democrats.There was an American populist party in the 1890s, which never won elections but did put pressure on the establishment at a time of political tension. Riots and insurrections were becoming more frequent. By the early Twenties, it seemed to many that America had reached a revolutionary moment, especially with the Soviet Union presenting an alternative model to the US system. The first Red Scare broke out in 1921, when a segment of American elites were convinced that a Bolshevik Revolution was imminent.He must have realised, like the Russian tsar Alexander II before him,For 95% of our evolutionary history, we humans lived in small-scale societies, which were very egalitarian — unusually egalitarian — when you compare us to the great apes, for example.My argument is that. We cannot deal without elites. Elites are necessary because, without them, we wouldn't be able to cooperate and coordinate in large numbers.But let's separate their managerial needs from huge differences in wealth.The economic differences were quite minimal.In principle, it is possible to have elites and have them act in procedural manners. But it is like riding a bicycle: you have to balance all the time. So in order to keep elites from acting in selfish ways,. Democratic institutions provide a set of such constraints, but they have to be supplemented — by other things that we have not yet evolved. Because,My main point is that we can separate the managerial parts of the elites from their accumulating huge wealth and unfettered power.Okay, you want to abolish hierarchies? First, pay yourself the same salary as the median worker in your 500 Fortune company . Put your money where your mouth is.