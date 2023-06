© screenshot



In 1791, the utilitarian philosopher Jeremy Bentham proposed building a "panopticon" in which people's behavior could be monitored at all times.



But Bentham's panopticon was meant to be a prison. A sizable segment of Generation Z would like to call it home.

It's the middle that has the ethic of old East German secret police — or the KGB. Maybe that's not surprising considering the way respectable liberal institutions now run themselves.



From Ivy League campuses to the publishing industry and the digital domains of Facebook, there is an Orwellian sense of perpetual emergency, an irrational fear that misinformation and hate speech will overwhelm society unless every utterance is subject to a censor's scrutiny.



Even Orwell didn't imagine Newspeak would require new pronouns.

- NY Post

Notably, Americans who support a CBDC stood out in how they think about in‐​home government surveillance cameras. A majority (53%) of Americans who support a CBDC support the government installing in‐​home surveillance cameras to reduce abuse and other illegal activity. This suggests that some of the psychology behind support for a CBDC springs from an above average comfort level with trading some personal autonomy and privacy for societal order and security.

- Cato Institute

under the guise of reducing domestic violence and other illegal activity."Would you favor or oppose the government installing surveillance cameras in every household to reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity?" asks a new survey from the Cato Institute.As the NY Post notes:When it comes to other age brackets,Then, wisdom appears to kick in - asof Americans aged 45 and older were OK with government surveillance in every home.Broken down by politics,agreed that our daily lives should be monitored by the government for our own safety,agreed in what appears to be a "horseshoe" issue that unites both ends of the political spectrum.Broken down by race, 33% of black Americans said they're fine with government in-home surveillance, as did 25% of hispanics, 11% of whites, and 9% of asians respectively.The question was asked as part of the Cato Institute's surve y on American attitudes on the prospect of a 'central bank digital currency.' What's interesting about that isWhat's more, those who view the Federal Reserve favorably are more likely to support a CBDC (duh).Sheep gonna sheep?