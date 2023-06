Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday signed a bill that bans transgender healthcare including puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors, making Texas the largest of the 20 states to have outlawed gender-affirming care.

Republican lawmakers across the country have promoted similar bills, saying they mistrust the consensus among major medical associations that endorse gender-affirming care as needed and even life-saving for trans youth after extensive evaluation.

Texas, the second most-populous U.S. state, has an estimated 29,800 transgender youth aged 13 to 17, according to the Williams Institute of UCLA.

There is no such thing as "transgender youth."

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have pledged to fight the law in court, as they have similar legislation in other states.



"They (Texas lawmakers) are hellbent on joining the growing roster of states determined to jeopardize the health and lives of transgender youth, in direct opposition to the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence," the ACLU said in a statement when the bill passed the legislature.

Texan children are now protected from the greedy doctors and rabid cultists that want to castrate and sterilize them in the name of gender Marxism.Reuters and the mainstream media are the hardest hit.Transgender "care."Chemically castrating children, injecting them with cross-sex hormones, and cutting off their breasts and genitals is "care."You know, because the cultists say these kids are gonna kill themselves unless we mutilate them beyond repair before they are 18!The language of the bill says such procedures are banned "for the purpose of transitioning a child's biological sex as determined by the sex organs, chromosomes, and endogenous profiles of the child or affirming the child's perception of the child's sex if that perception is inconsistent with the child's biological sex."and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate and that minimizes the risk of complications."Feel free to listen to Dr. Jordan Peterson's recent interview with commentator Matt Walsh where he rips into the sham subjective standards used to diagnose children with gender dysphoria these days.No.If given enough time, even before this trans stuff became a fad, nearly 100% of kids will grow out of body dysphoria.They need help but the adults are butchering them in the name of "care."Yes, they want to jeopardize children's health by [checks notes] keeping their penises from being surgically chopped off. Got it.There is no "overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence." There is a growing movement of mental illness, especially among kids, and the activists have positioned trans ideology as the cure. Studies actually show that gender "care" does nothing to lower suicides rates among those in the transgender crowd, who do commit suicide at astonishingly high rates.Consider this recently published study out of Sweden , which analyzes 30 years of data - far more than the anecdotal stories the activists want you to hear from the last 5 years or so.More from Genspect One with common sense would argue that it would be best to protect our kids from said trans ideology and body dysphoria as much as possible if we want to keep them from suicidal tendencies, but the wokies think the answer is to trans them because logic!After all, we all know the millions of "trans youth" who killed themselves throughout every generation in history before 21st-century rainbow Marxists came on the scene!Way to go, Texas. You still know good from evil, and that makes all the difference.