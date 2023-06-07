Reuters and the mainstream media are the hardest hit.
Transgender "care."
Chemically castrating children, injecting them with cross-sex hormones, and cutting off their breasts and genitals is "care."
You know, because the cultists say these kids are gonna kill themselves unless we mutilate them beyond repair before they are 18!
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday signed a bill that bans transgender healthcare including puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors, making Texas the largest of the 20 states to have outlawed gender-affirming care.SB14 bans giving children gender-transitioning procedures (with exceptions for actual medical necessity) and prohibits any public money being given to said procedures.
The language of the bill says such procedures are banned "for the purpose of transitioning a child's biological sex as determined by the sex organs, chromosomes, and endogenous profiles of the child or affirming the child's perception of the child's sex if that perception is inconsistent with the child's biological sex."
Kids already taking cross-sex hormones "shall wean off the prescription drug over a period of time and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate and that minimizes the risk of complications."
Doctors who violate the order, which begins September 1, will lose their medical license and could face jail time.
Republican lawmakers across the country have promoted similar bills, saying they mistrust the consensus among major medical associations that endorse gender-affirming care as needed and even life-saving for trans youth after extensive evaluation.Most of these children are not getting "extensive evaluation." Feel free to listen to Dr. Jordan Peterson's recent interview with commentator Matt Walsh where he rips into the sham subjective standards used to diagnose children with gender dysphoria these days.
Texas, the second most-populous U.S. state, has an estimated 29,800 transgender youth aged 13 to 17, according to the Williams Institute of UCLA.No.
There is no such thing as "transgender youth." If given enough time, even before this trans stuff became a fad, nearly 100% of kids will grow out of body dysphoria. What we are doing is sterilizing tomboys who feel awkward during puberty and castrating sons who are more effeminate and struggling with mental illness. They need help but the adults are butchering them in the name of "care."
The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have pledged to fight the law in court, as they have similar legislation in other states.Yes, they want to jeopardize children's health by [checks notes] keeping their penises from being surgically chopped off. Got it.
"They (Texas lawmakers) are hellbent on joining the growing roster of states determined to jeopardize the health and lives of transgender youth, in direct opposition to the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence," the ACLU said in a statement when the bill passed the legislature.
There is no "overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence." There is a growing movement of mental illness, especially among kids, and the activists have positioned trans ideology as the cure. Studies actually show that gender "care" does nothing to lower suicides rates among those in the transgender crowd, who do commit suicide at astonishingly high rates.
Comment: Probably in part because they are told to do so. After all the messaging is that suicide is a practical certainty.
Consider this recently published study out of Sweden, which analyzes 30 years of data - far more than the anecdotal stories the activists want you to hear from the last 5 years or so. It found that those who "transitioned" have a nearly 20 times higher risk of suicide AFTER they went through surgery.
More from Genspect:
The suicide risk of gender-questioning youth is sadly often exaggerated, and transition has not been shown to be prevent suicide. Top gender clinician Laura Edwards-Leeper has acknowledged that there is no evidence that failing to promptly start gender questioning youth on hormones will lead to suicide.One with common sense would argue that it would be best to protect our kids from said trans ideology and body dysphoria as much as possible if we want to keep them from suicidal tendencies, but the wokies think the answer is to trans them because logic!
One of the few long-term outcome studies of gender transition, which spanned 30 years, showed that postoperative transsexuals (as they were then called) had nineteen times the population risk of suicide after transition. This study took place in Sweden, one of the most progressive and LGBT-friendly nations on earth.
There is a number of poor quality, easily refuted studies (and here) claiming the contrary.
After all, we all know the millions of "trans youth" who killed themselves throughout every generation in history before 21st-century rainbow Marxists came on the scene!
Way to go, Texas. You still know good from evil, and that makes all the difference.