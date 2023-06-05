© AFP



An Indian state government on Monday ordered a probe into the collapse of a portion of an under-construction bridge over the Ganges River over the weekend, the second time the structure has crashed in a year.No casualties were reported with no movement of people or vehicles on the bridge whenVideos of the collapse spread on social media.The bridge collapse was criticized by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the opposition party in the state. The state government is headed by Kumar's regional party, the Janata Dal-United (People's Party).BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonwalla described it as "the bridge of corruption."The construction of the 3.6-kilometer (1.9-mile) long bridge started in 2014, but it suffered delays andconnecting the town of Bhagalpur with Khagaria, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Patna, the state capital.It was being built by a private company at a cost of 17 billion rupees ($208 million).