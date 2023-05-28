High water due to significant flash flooding in Hereford and Deaf Smith is causing a dangerous situation.A line of storms developed over Deaf Smith County on Friday night and stayed in the same areas for more than an hour, according to Storm Search 7 Chief Meteorologist Joe Puma.This caused significant flash flooding around the city of Hereford.Storm chaser Blake Brown reported multiple people trapped in the vehicles with high water rescues underway.Water also made it into several of the businesses in the town.There is even a house underwater on the south side of Hereford, according to chasers.