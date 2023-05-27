Two youths died instantly at the scene when they were struck by lightning at 21:00 on May 26, at Bangkong village, Ampil commune, Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province.The victims was identified as Ji Phally, 24, male, and Chheav Chhean, 28, male, residents of Bangkong village, Ampil commune, Prasat Bakong district.Sources from Prasat Bakong district authorities and the victim's family said that the victims were killed by lightning while they were walking to catch frogs.Rasmei News