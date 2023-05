© Unknown

We betrayed the public. We broke their trust... We were, in fact, pushing propaganda

'We betrayed the public. We broke their trust ... We were, in fact, pushing propaganda,' said former CBC journalist Marianne Klowak.The CBC's political corruption was a primary theme on the second day of the National Citizen's Inquiry in Ottawa. The conference is described by its organizers as aThe event's invited speakers included several former employees of the CBC sharing their insights into the state-funded news media outlet'sThe featured guests offered their remarks as sworn testimony.Rodney Palmer, a journalist with decades of experience in the news media industry, including years with the CBC, CTV News, and the Globe and Mail,He emphasized the CBC's frequent invitations to so-called scientific "experts" who were paid by the federal government to combat "the spread of misinformation."Marianne Klowak, who worked as a CBC reporter for over 30 years, said"It seemed to me, as a journalist who had been there 34 years, it's like," she remarked on the CBC's censorship of her story proposals. "I was blocked and prevented from doing stories that I pitched [ad] that I'd put forward. They."Stories she pitched thatincluded those related to "," "," and also "" to mandated injections.She added, "."Jean-Philippe Chabot, a former analyst with CBC, testified about his refusal to disclose his "vaccination status" in the face of "vaccine mandates" imposed by the state broadcaster upon its employees.Chabot highlighted the arbitrary and contradictory nature of the CBC's demand of its employees - ostensibly serving as a health measure for the work environment - given the fact that he worked from home during his time there.David Freiheit, popularly known asas a political and legal analyst, reflected on what he said was his "" during his livestreaming of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.He describedas ".""Legacy media," he concluded, use the following "modus operandi" to undermine threats to its narrative: "."