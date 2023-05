© Getty Images



"[B]asically we sat with them and walked through what we understood to be the case from — in terms of the DNC hack and leak, what we believed to be the case with respect to Russian involvement and then what we thought the upshot of this was, which is you now have the start of a much more aggressive phase of an intelligence-led operation by foreign power, and there's likely to be more as we go forward, and people should really pay attention to this."

"Jake Sullivan has a lot to answer for. He has repeatedly lied for perceived political gain - whether that be about the Russia Collusion hoax or the Hunter Biden laptop. And now he's Biden's national security adviser? He should resign immediately."

© Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./GettyImages



"Jake Sullivan led the effort to push the Trump-Russia collusion hoax as a top advisor to the Clinton campaign, and encouraged the mainstream media to smear Hillary's political opponent. Given his history serving with Hunter Biden and working for the Biden campaign, it would not be surprising if Jake Sullivan was also involved in attempts to discredit Hunter Biden's laptop."

"This is yet another troubling data point that affirms why an independent counsel needs to be appointed to ensure a fair and thorough investigation."

"It's obvious that there is a connection between Hunter Biden and Jake Sullivan when they previously served on the board of the Truman National Security Project. As we are continuing to investigate the Biden family, it comes as no shock that Hunter Biden keeps colluding with foreign countries and asks for help trying to cover up his mess, using his dad's appointees to help him in the process. The Durham Report was right - the FBI should have never investigated the Trump campaign. Although, it's obvious who they should investigate instead: the Biden crime family."

Hunter Biden and President Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, served together on the board of the Truman National Security Project, a liberal foreign policy think tank, for roughly two years before Sullivan joined the president's campaign in 2020.Hunter, who started serving on the board in 2012, and Sullivan both served on the Washington-based nonprofit's board between 2017 and early 2019, according to internet archives captured by the Wayback Machine. The federal investigation into Hunter's foreign business dealings, which is still ongoing, also launched during the same time frame in 2018.Prior to joining the Truman National Security Project,where he traveled to multiple countries with the elder Biden, including China.A video from the Obama administration's archived website shows Sullivan was on the same infamous Asia trip where Hunter Biden and his daughter accompanied then-Vice President Biden on Air Force Two. During the China portion of the trip, Hunter arranged a brief handshake in the U.S. delegation's hotel lobby between his father and Jonathan Li, Hunter's Chinese business partner who ran the Chinese private-equity fund Bohai Capital.During the Clinton campaign,He told members of the House Intelligence committee in a December 2017 interview that prior to the 2016 election he briefed reporters on his suspicions.Sullivan said:Sullivan went on to say he questioned why Russia would want to get involved. He first recognized that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Clinton "didn't have the greatest of relationships" but then outlined for reporters his reasons for suspecting Trump's campaign.Hawley, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Digital, said:another Judiciary Committee member, accused Sullivan of leading the effort to "push the Trump-Russia collusion hoax." She told Fox News Digital:also a Judiciary Committee member, told Fox News Digital:who sits on the Committee of Oversight and Accountability added:Fox News Digital asked the White House if Sullivan ever discussed Burisma, BHR Partners, or any other business matters with Hunter, or whether Sullivan played any role in orchestrating the public statement signed by intelligence officials during the 2020 election claiming Hunter's laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry.McCormick, who worked as a stenographer for the White House for 15 years, accused Biden [of] funneling money overseas to "enrich" himself and his family and using his own influence to aid his son's rookie energy career.telling reporters that he had nothing to do with such an operation.