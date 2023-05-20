Success story

Greek inflation fell last month, due to a rapid fall in energy prices.But the cost of food continues to rise, putting it high on the list of voter concerns in Sunday's national elections.Fifty-two-year-old Piraeus resident Vassilis Siabragas used to buy groceries for the whole week. With just under 50 euros he fed his entire family.Now he only gets what he needs for one day."I write what I need on a piece of paper. I never used to do that before. I spend the rest of the time walking around, passing the time, and hoping the prices will drop so I can buy more," Siabragas told CGTN Europe.Driven mainly by tourism, Greece's economy is expected to grow higher than the eurozone and EU average, but things on the ground feel different., and the quality is not the same. We can't afford the good stuff," complained Siabragas.Greece's economy has performed strongly over the past few years, with debt reduction, growth, and multiple investments outpacing most European nations. Many call it a success story.Annual inflation slowed last month to just 3 percent - down from 10.2 percent a year ago.ButFood markets have always been part of Greek culture. Almost every neighborhood has one and prices there are usually lower than supermarkets.But going to one has become stressful for many, due to the rising prices. With elections just around the corner, it's likely to be a strong factor in the choices made by voters.said finance expert Athanasia Akrivou."What I can say is that we should be very careful of pre-election promises, because in 2024 we will be going back to a tight fiscal policy with rules and incentives."For people like Siabragas who are already deep in financial difficulties, money is in short supply.There are foods here that he can still afford, but if things get tighter, he fears he won't be able to cover the costs.