Dutch farmers are preparing for another showdown with Prime Minister Mark Rutte over his World Economic Forum (WEF)-inspired plan to liquidate over 3,000 farms to drastically cut emissions from farming activity and nitrogen fertilizers.
In a video posted online, Mark van den Oever of the Voorzitter Farmers Defence Force blasted the agreement being drafted by the Rutte government and called on farmers to "get ready" for another confrontation.
"We are reading the latest news reports, and we are reading that the agricultural agreement will be sour for everyone. I think it will be particularly sour for the agricultural industry. It is not without a reason that so many parties have already walked away from the negotiating table," said van den Oever.
"They don't even dare to make it public as a concept but it is certainly disastrous for the agricultural sector. The government says that if there is no signature from agricultural advocacy organizations, it will be pushed through anyway."Earlier this year, the Netherlands was rocked by massive protests led by farmers opposed to Rutte's plan to cut agricultural emissions by 50% in the major farming country.
Despite a recent stunning regional election victory by the Farmer-Citizen Movement, the Rutte government has decided to barrel ahead with their radical climate agenda.
"We will stop this agriculture agreement. We are not going to accept being bought out, taxed and having our necks twisted," said van den Oever.
"If you think you're going to push this through, you're going to get a full frontal wind and not a gentle breeze but a hard south-eastern storm. Remember that. Folks, get ready. Make sure you get everything in the soil because I think we all have to get going again soon."
"Prepare for battle," van den Oever said before ending the video.
The European Union has already approved Rutte's buyout scheme, misleadingly claiming that it was a "voluntary" effort led by the country's farmers.
