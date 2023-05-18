© GETTY

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has launched a campaign on social media platforms to recruit Russian nationals disaffected by the military operation in Ukraine as spies and agents, a US media report says."There are a lot of disaffected Russians out there now," he claimed, adding, "Today is probably the best period of recruiting Russians that we've had."The video also details how information can be sent using the Tor browser, a confidential internet browser for encrypted communications."Our goal is to provide them with as safe a way as possible to contact us," another US official said.CIA officials involved in the project told CNN that the video avoids inflammatory content concerning President Vladimir Putin. Instead, it is meant to appeal to people who are unhappy with Russian policies by "demystifying" the process of contacting the CIA, they added.The agency is seeking all types of information, including political and economic data, the officials said, adding that they hope to convince hesitant Russians to leak information on the dark web by showing them simple ways to do so.A "spy vs. spy competition" between the US and Russian security services and intelligence agencies is underway, they said.Before the war in Ukraine, the FBI launched a similar project aimed at Russians in the US, with the agency specifically targeting the phones of people coming and going from the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.Also in November last year, a report by the Wall Street Journal said that the US spy agency has been seeking to recruit Russian nationals frustrated with the course of war in Ukraine.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in late February 2022, following Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.At the time, President Putin said one of the goals of what he called a "special military operation" was to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.Since the onset of the war, the West has supplied Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, tanks, and communication systems despite Russia's repeated warnings that the Western military assistance will only prolong the conflict.