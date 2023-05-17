Anti-corruption authorities have suggested that other judges may be implicated in the scheme...local media have reported. He is allegedly suspected of receiving aas part of a scheme that may involve other officials.In a Facebook post late on Monday,The bureau added that an "urgent" investigation was under way, and that details would be provided in due course.In a separate message on Tuesday, NABU announced a press conference on the case at midday local time in Kiev.While officials have stopped short of revealing any names, several Ukrainian media outlets have cited anonymous sources as claiming that Knyazev was taken into custody.Ukraine's highest judicial body indirectly confirmed the news by posting a message on Facebook, stating that "in light of what is happening around Supreme Court chair Knyazev, an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme Court's plenum will take place on May 16, 2023."According to ZN.UA, citing unnamed sources in NABU,Sergey Leshenko, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, cited a bribe totaling $3 million when discussing Knyazev with the media. Vitaly Kim, governor of Nikolaev Oblast, gave a figure of $2.7 million.The Strana media outlet claimed thatwho is currently in France but is wanted in his homeland for his role in the collapse of a bank.Earlier this month, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the arrest of Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov over allegations of misusing city funds dating back to 2017.NABU conducted raids in the Zhitomirsky and Kharkov regional military administrations in April.