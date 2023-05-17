It felt very close, but the sound made me realise it was the "good" bang of air defence systems hitting drones or missiles midair. At least 10 more bangs followed within a couple of minutes, with bright spots of air defence rockets coming up in the darkness.
Comment: Well, the Kiev junta claims to be taking out the vast majority of Russia's precision strikes and yet the destruction of the Nazi infrastructure continues unabated, as do the rolling blackouts.
I was too sleepy to count them. These are not the kind of fireworks that make you rush to the window to enjoy the view, let alone videotape. I watched them through the blinds still lying in my bed.
What you really need to do in situations like that is to cover yourself with a blanket as protection from the glass broken by a shock wave.
After a short break, more blasts followed, some were farther from the city centre. All of them sounded "good". I didn't freak out, didn't get up from my bed. I didn't even look at the clock and tried to go back to sleep.
I have known for months that - statistically speaking - the chances of a drone or missile hitting my apartment are hundreds of times lower than my death in a car accident. Of course, each shelling fills you with adrenaline and irrational fear.
Comment: Thanks to Russia's incredible efforts to avoid civilian casualties.
But the worst part is that, unlike the sound of church bells, the shelling doesn't feel "finalised".
Comment: Indeed, it's looking a lot like Ukraine's much touted offensive, amid huge deliveries lethal NATO aid, is turning into Russia's acceleration of its SMO: Huge explosions as Russia destroys military facilities holding dozens of tons of munitions in at least two locations in Ukraine
Although, Putin has said on a number of occasions that, growing up in St Petersburg, he had learnt that "when a fight is inevitable, you have to hit first":