kiev shelling
© Gleb Garanich/Reuters
An explosion of a missile is seen in Kyiv during a Russian missile strike.
This was the longest and loudest shelling in Kyiv since the war began. I woke up after a loud bang that made the windows of my downtown apartment shake.

It felt very close, but the sound made me realise it was the "good" bang of air defence systems hitting drones or missiles midair. At least 10 more bangs followed within a couple of minutes, with bright spots of air defence rockets coming up in the darkness.


Comment: Well, the Kiev junta claims to be taking out the vast majority of Russia's precision strikes and yet the destruction of the Nazi infrastructure continues unabated, as do the rolling blackouts.


I was too sleepy to count them. These are not the kind of fireworks that make you rush to the window to enjoy the view, let alone videotape. I watched them through the blinds still lying in my bed.

What you really need to do in situations like that is to cover yourself with a blanket as protection from the glass broken by a shock wave.

After a short break, more blasts followed, some were farther from the city centre. All of them sounded "good". I didn't freak out, didn't get up from my bed. I didn't even look at the clock and tried to go back to sleep.

I have known for months that - statistically speaking - the chances of a drone or missile hitting my apartment are hundreds of times lower than my death in a car accident. Of course, each shelling fills you with adrenaline and irrational fear.


Comment: Thanks to Russia's incredible efforts to avoid civilian casualties.


But the worst part is that, unlike the sound of church bells, the shelling doesn't feel "finalised".