A straphanger who was on the subway when former Marine Daniel Penny placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold said Thursday she's "praying" for Penny after it was revealed the 24-year-old would face charges tied to the high-profile case.The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon Penny would be charged with second-degree manslaughter.He is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning."This gentleman, Mr. Penny, did not stand up," the rider said. "Did not engage with the gentleman. He said not a word. It was all Mr. Neely that was ... threatening the passengers. If he did not get what he wants.""'Gonna go to jail for life'? What? What penalties involve going to jail for life?" she wondered. "Could you tell me? Yeah, it's not kicking somebody in the shin, or punching somebody in the face."They argued he was protecting himself and other passengers.Penny was originally questioned by police in the aftermath of the incident but then was cut loose. He's expected to surrender Friday morning. Neely's death, which was ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner's office, has sparked protest and anger across the Big Apple. Footage from inside the subway car showed Penny and two other straphangers restrain Neely after cops and witnesses said he went on an aggressive rant.The woman said she and another rider gave their account of the incident to authorities at the precinct because Penny asked them to. Other subway riders took videos of the encounter between Penny and Neely, she said."So I believe that those videos are going to come forward, maybe people will do it anonymously," she said.