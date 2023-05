Full footage that emerged on social media this Sunday revealed that marine corps veteran Daniel Penny had placed Jordan Neely in a "recovery position" after subduing him on the New York City subway earlier this week.The footage was discovered by Twitter account Mythinformed on Facebook.Penny had restrained Neely in a chokehold before he fell unconscious.The former Marine was taken into custody following the incident, but was ultimately released."This honestly feels like a new low: not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem 'too low' to care about. The last sentence is especially rich from an admin trying to cut the very services that could have helped him," AOC said.Following the incident, woke NYC Comptroller Brad Lander decried the use of force, saying, "NYC is not Gotham. We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequence."Victims and witnesses have since come forward regarding Neely's history of violent behavior and aggression.Progressive DA Alvin Bragg is investigating the incident.