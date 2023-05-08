Society's Child
Full footage reveals former Marine Daniel Penny putting Jordan Neely in 'recovery position', passengers complimenting him
The Post Millennial
Sun, 07 May 2023 00:01 UTC
Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old violent homeless man and repeat offender with over 40 prior arrests, died on Monday after Penny, 24, had placed him into a chokehold on the F train. Neely had reportedly started behaving erratically and showing aggression towards other passengers.
The unearthed full footage revealed passengers complimenting Penny for taking action. It also shows Penny and one other passenger arranging Neely's body in the "recovery position" in an attempt to ensure that he would be okay. A passenger off screen can be heard saying "he'll be alright." Neely appears to be moving late in the video.
The footage was discovered by Twitter account Mythinformed on Facebook.
Penny had restrained Neely in a chokehold before he fell unconscious.
The former Marine was taken into custody following the incident, but was ultimately released.
New York's medical examiner determined that Jordan Neely died from "compresison of neck" and stated that his death was the result of "homicide."
The incident has since gone viral across social media, and sparked protests perpetuated by far-left activists, politicians, and Black Lives Matter throughout New York City.
Politicians like AOC and Ayanna Pressley have accused Daniel Perry of murdering an innocent black man suffering from a mental health crisis.
"This honestly feels like a new low: not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem 'too low' to care about. The last sentence is especially rich from an admin trying to cut the very services that could have helped him," AOC said.
On Saturday far-left activists and agitators swarmed the NYC subway, attempting to block trains, and erupting in violence.
Following the incident, woke NYC Comptroller Brad Lander decried the use of force, saying, "NYC is not Gotham. We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequence."
On the other hand, former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik argued that people have the right to defend themselves, slamming Lander for failing to ensure that there were enough police officers on the subway.
Victims and witnesses have since come forward regarding Neely's history of violent behavior and aggression.
The night before Neely's death, a Reddit user claims that the violent homeless man attempted to shove an innocent individual waiting to board the train onto the train tracks.
Progressive DA Alvin Bragg is investigating the incident.