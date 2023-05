© Twitter / Philippine Coast Guard



The Philippines has staked its claim to a disputed area of the South China Sea by placing navigational buoys around the Spratly Islands, challenging Beijing's alleged sovereignty over the area."This move highlights the Philippines' unwavering resolve to protect its maritime borders and resources and contribute to the safety of maritime trade," PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a Twitter post China has dredged the seafloor to create artificial islands in the region, featuring airstrips and missile launchers, and has deployed hundreds of vessels in the disputed areas. In 2016 an international tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, saying the nine-dash line has no basis in international law - a finding that Beijing dismissed as "null and void."