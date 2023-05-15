Is that really the goal?

Here's what's in the executive order.

What are these Bold Goals?

So, what happens next?

Beef or bugs?

Marketing is everything.

Is the government trying to replace farmers with AI?

Bio-engineering results in patents.

Expand upon biorefinery technologies to efficiently break down biomass into its components (e.g., lignin, hemicellulose, and cellulose); to convert lignin and hemicellulose into plastics, adhesives, and low-energy building materials; and to convert cellulose fiber into nanomaterials and cellulose derivatives for fibers, coatings, renewable packaging, and other products. [Source]

We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlocking the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence. . . [Source]

Monsanto is not alone.

The government is going all Stalin on farmers.





This "solution" doesn't benefit the average person.