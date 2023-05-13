we don't like to beat protesters, like France and Germany do."

Tens of thousands of people have marched through Belgrade, blocking a key bridgeProtesters gathered in front of the parliament building on Friday before filing by the government's HQ and on to a highway bridge spanning the Sava River, where evening commuters had to turn their vehicles around to avoid getting stuck.As the demonstrators passed the government buildings, many chanted slogans decrying Serbia's populist president, Aleksandar Vučić, whom they blame for creating an atmosphere of hopelessness and division in the country that they say indirectly led to the mass shootings.Pro-government media criticised the bridge blockade, with the Novosti daily newspaper reporting that "harassment has begun, hooligans have blocked the bridge".But opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic told TV station N1: "This is a battle for survival." He added: "If the president does not understand his people, it's time he resigned."Before the protest,, who holds nearly all the levers of power,"What gives them the right to block other people's normal lives?" said Vučić, whofollowing the shootings that deeply rattled the nation and triggered calls for change."They are harassing citizens and not allowing them to travel," Vučić insisted. "ButThe rally came less than a week after an earlier protest in Belgrade that also drew thousands and other demonstrations in smaller towns and cities around the country.At the prior Belgrade protest,and promote violence. They often host convicted war criminals and crime figures on their programmes.The two shootings happened within two days of each other and left 17 people dead and 21 wounded. On 3 May, a 13-year-old boy used his father's gun to open fire at his school in central Belgrade. The next day, a 20-year-old man randomly fired at people in a rural area south of the capital.Opposition parties have accused Vučić's populist government of fuelling intolerance and hate speech while taking hold of all institutions. Vučić has denied this.Vučić also told reporters thatfor people to surrender unregistered guns and ammunition or face possible jail sentences after that period.Other anti-gun measures after the shootings include a ban on new gun licences, stricter controls on gun owners and shooting ranges, and tougher punishments for the illegal possession of weapons.