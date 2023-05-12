The unusual spring that is taking place in the Alps is leaving images that were hard to see in the middle of winter. We found one of them on the Hintertux glacier (Austria) where half a meter of snow has just fallen on them.and wanting to forget the fateful spring of last year,. In France, both Tignes and Les 2 Alpes received their ration on May 1, and then they have seen it reinforced with a few more flakes, and now it has been the turn of Austria, where the Hintertux Gletscher has just reported no less than half a meter of new snow.A panorama that certainly promises to offer great spring skiing, and even the beginning of the meteorological summer on June 1st. It currently has 285 cm of snow, about to reach 3 meters, and 31 kilometers of slopes are available.The Hintertux Glacier is one of those that offers the most skiable kilometers during the summer, with some 20 kilometers of slopes that reach 3,250 meters in height, as well as a snowpark that attracts national teams from all over Europe. In general, it is usually open almost all year round, except for one week when it closes for maintenance.(Translated by Google)