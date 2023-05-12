Snow, rain, fog and low temperatures prevail in Cochabamba, Oruro, La Paz and Potosí
© Bolivian Police
Parts of Bolivia were covered in snow on Monday, May 8, after a fierce cold snap hit the political capital La Paz and its neighboring city El Alto.

Colder weather was expected, but few expected such a downpour of snow and hail. It created havoc on the streets of La Paz and El Alto.