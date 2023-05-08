China says it will implement countermeasures against the European Union (EU) if the bloc imposes sanctions on Chinese companies over alleged assistance to Russia in the Ukraine war, urging the EU to avoid taking the "wrong path."Later this week, the EU member states will discuss a new package of sanctions, a copy of which was seen by the Financial Times (FT) on Sunday.On Monday, Beijing issued a firm response.said Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Wang Wenbin.he warned, when asked about the new package of sanctions against seven Chinese firms as reported by the FT.The sanctions list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong, including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.Russia began the war on February 24, 2022 to "de-Nazify" the country and to counter what it described as the threat of the ex-Soviet republic joining NATO. Kiev and its allies, however, say they were baseless pretexts for imperial ambitions.Since the onset of the war, the United States and Ukraine's other allies have sent Kiev tens of billions of dollars' worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, tanks, and communication systems.Russia has in turn strongly backed China amid recent tensions between Beijing and Washington over the US political and military interference in Taiwan.