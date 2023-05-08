US politicians have once again sparked debate by suggesting bombing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the event of cross-strait conflict. During a recent Milken Institute forum discussion on China-US strategic competition, Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton stated,While participating in the same panel discussion, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul revealed that President Tsai Ing-wen had asked him about the status of her country's weaponry during his visit to Taiwan in April.that the US would have to come up with new ways to counter China's cyber attacks and intellectual property theft, includingMoulton later clarified his stance, saying that it is not the best strategy but only an example.Nevertheless, his comment could bring Taiwan's technology industry, particularly TSMC, into focus in the escalating tensions between the US and China over the issue of Taiwan.Experts have pointed out thatand is a critical part of Taiwan's technology industry. The threats against it have highlighted how Taiwan, which relies heavily on the US for support, can be caught in the middle of tensions between the superpowers.