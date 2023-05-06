A university has been accused of 'woke gobbledegook' after it cut the word 'woman' from its maternity leave policy.Guidance from the University of the Arts London (UAL) tells staff maternity applies to 'all genders'.Tory MP Jonathan Gullis said: 'It is disturbing that a university does not understand the basics of biology... I hope [it] will stop this pathetic woke nonsense.'Ranked among the top 20 best universities in the country by the Guardian University Guide, it raked in £384.9million in 2021/22 - including more than £300,000 in taxpayers' cash in grants and contracts from UK and overseas governments.James Purnell leads the institution as its newly appointed President and Vice-Chancellor. Boasting a basic salary of £295,000 he joined the institution after a seven-year stint at the BBC.The guidance was discovered by Policy Exchange, the think-tank that is tracking how gender identity ideology is being adopted in the public sphere as part of it's 'biology matters' newsletter.The discovery comes after The Mail revealed that more than half of Britain's universities are peddling controversial and radical 'woke' ideologies on students.Dr Richard Norrie, a researcher at the think-tank Civitas, ranked 137 universities after scouring websites, national and local media, and promotional materials for examples of 'campus wokery'.A university spokesman added: 'The language used accurately reflects the inclusive nature of the policy which applies to all new parents at UAL, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or how people become parents.'Therefore, any woman who becomes a parent is entitled to the benefits of the policy.'Similarly, any woman who is experiencing menopause is also supported through our policies.'We welcome constructive discussions with any other institutions interested in learning more about the value of Equal Parental Leave and our Menopause Policy which not only benefit our staff members individually but also contribute to a more equitable workplace.'