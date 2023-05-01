Society's Child
Wearing Woman-Face
The Postil Magazine
Mon, 01 May 2023 16:41 UTC
We will leave aside the fake custom dedicating days to all sorts of "moral" causes — this assumes that the remaining 364 days of the year will have nothing whatsoever to do with said cause, for example, here, women.
To "mark" a day dedicated to women, Canada's foremost pansophist informed us that men too are women. All men have to do is invest in some feminine clothing, smear on lipstick, and be instantly transformed into a "woman." In other words, a woman is no more than the slight of a man's hand.
To be a woman, you just need to wear "Woman-face," just as Trudeau is fond of wearing blackface, and so to use his logic, he can also declare: "We reiterate today that white men are black men."
To disagree with government declarations is to "hate," and politicians like Trudeau have handy "hate-laws" to make sure the police show up and haul you off to face the full penalty of the law. You must admire the naked emperor's new clothes. There can be choice. Repeat: "Trans woman are women!"
As is now too obvious, the West is defined by its ongoing war against reality, because it innately believes that reality is an invention of the "white man" and thus must be destroyed, so that a new "reality" may be established in its place. These various "white" sins are said to be entrenched in the entire system of the West, which is why the general political attitude is that of destruction of all that exists. The world must be built back better — without the white man.
The greatest of such white sins is viewing humanity as "men" and "women," because in doing so, there are received (traditional) expectations of how a man and a woman must live, and what a man and woman must do. Therein lies the danger for the Western political class, in that received wisdom denies their authority, because tradition is a way to live beyond the hold and reach of politics. The more people value and share tradition, the less they need politics. For Trudeau and his ilk, this is truly dangerous as it fully invalidates them, for politics alone must be the be-all and end-all of life in all its totality.
This is why the trans movement is the final culmination of the great cycle of self-destruction that the West has engaged in: the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s (which included feminism), then gay rights of the 1980s and 1990s, and now the elimination of all notion of sexuality with transgenderism. From unhindered pursuit of pleasure to chemical and surgical castration. The point of it all? To sequester life itself into the narrow confines of politics, where life becomes impossible without politics — for the castrated creature needs full government support (emotional, social, and financial). In effect, the transgendered freak is the perfect face of Western politics.
It bears veering into a little more detail.
The prefix "trans-" is Latin in origin, where it means, "beyond." But in our time, the prefix has transitioned into an adjective and at times even a noun and replaces the earlier terms "transexual" and "transgender." Note as well another term that has now fallen out of favor — "transvestite" or a crossdresser, which had long been part of literary culture, since in theater all female parts were played by men (from the time of the ancient Greeks), and in drama crossdressing thus became a device to conceal identity and gain access to that which was otherwise forbidden (for example, in Euripides' Bacchae or Hippolytus). More often, however, crossdressing was simply comedic. Culture carries deep influence, and transvestitism, through the theater (and later the screen), seeped into society as a strategy to win through deception. Thus, a rhetorical, literary ruse became social activism.
Because, in theater, men and women crossdressed, at times, to gain sexual access (marriage) or even prurience, this too became part of a sub-culture, much promoted, for example, in the 1920s, especially in Weimar Germany. Thus, in the underbelly of society, transvestitism was a trick to get sexual reward, with costumes and role-playing.
Over the past few years, crossdressing has been turned inwards to affect the reality of the human person, where costume becomes a permanent self-transformation. This has been classified as "gender dysphoria," but mental disorders are always a tricky mode of explanation, since people have all kinds of motivations for their behavior. Rather, what has happened is that crossdressing has been given a political dimension — where men in female attire and make-up (woman-face) are declared to be "women" by political decree. The advantages therefore of crossdressing are great. And this decree is then internalized by crossdressers, who sense a chance at power, and who then agree to mutilate their bodies in order to gain advantage. The body is sacrificed in order to establish a better self, in a "better world" that will replace the old, traditional one, in which men and women lived within the demands of their biological reality. In the "better world," biological reality must be "fluid," because the indeterminate self is ever-ready to assume any new political advantage. This "fluidity" is actively promoted by the education-media-entertainment complex. This "better world" demands neutered creatures, forever "celebrating" their castration — and there exists many a doctor who will happily assist. And people have a hard time understanding Dr. Mengele?
But, here, the "better world" runs into a problem. As is obvious, a neutered creature cannot reproduce. This is where schools become essential, where there is always a supply of new recruits for the trans flock. In other words, schools are places where the children of others are groomed, a process in which teachers (especially women) are now adept, to become "better."
An Excursus into History
In history, castration was practiced to enforce control and ensure compliance in ancient times. The most famous example being the Gallus priests of the Cybele cult, who castrated themselves, then wore make-up and dressed like women, when they assumed office. Larger Roman society took a dim view of this fringe cult and much proscribed it, though it was never banned outright (perhaps because it was fringe). Then, there were the eunuchs of the Byzantine and Ottoman courts, who were employed as guards of the women's quarters and harems. The purpose, obviously, was to ensure they could not be attracted to those they were guarding. Later in the 18th century, boys were castrated to preserve their pristine singing voices, which were much in demand in theaters and courts of the time.
What links these various examples from history is that sexual mutilation has always served the purposes of power. The trans creature is deeply, innately handicapped because it can no longer function in traditional human society — it must have recourse to a support system. And, yes, this creature is an "it," because it has fundamentally destroyed the very essence of humanity that it was born with, in order to become the imaginary. It has sacrificed itself to ensure that politicians can justify their claims and their conspiracy theories. And in the process, notice what has happened — the dignity and value of the human body has evaporated, so that the "better" human body is one that perfectly embodies the happy-talk of politicians.
What to make of all this? Simplicity is always the best. The West is now gripped by evil; and evil must always hurl itself into extremes. Such is the logic of Satan: the vile in the human imagination must replace the good. This is the real reason why the rest of the world is now rejecting the West, for to seek to go beyond the human is suicide. Thankfully, the world will not be jumping off that cliff.
