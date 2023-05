© Jail photo

A judge has ruled that the man convicted of fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin, Texas, back in July 2020 won't get a new trial.A jury found Perry guilty in early April.Perry, who also drives for Uber, said he had just dropped off a customer when he received a text from a girl he liked. He told investigators shortly after he shot Foster that he was texting her while driving and that she had asked him for money, "and when I looked up, the protesters were right there."Perry turned himself in immediately.Other protesters have claimed that Perry sped up into the crowd and that Foster never raised his rifle at Perry.Perry claimed that he didn't realize what was being protested, but prosecutors have provided text messages from two months before the shooting showing Perry talking about killing protesters.Perry's defense team had requested a new trial on the grounds that the district attorney prevented exculpatory evidence from being presented to the jury."I had several conversations with the District Attorney's Office regarding the presentation of exculpatory evidence related to Daniel Perry," David Fugitt, the lead investigating detective in the case, said in an affidavit presented by the defense. "It became clear to me that the District Attorney's Office did not want to present evidence to the grand jury that would be exculpatory to Daniel Perry."