Police have identified an armed protester who was shot and killed by a person who had driven into a crowd at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital.Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Garrett Foster, 28, was shot and killed Saturday night as demonstrators marched through downtown Austin.That person was taken into custody but later released. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.Police are investigating what occurred between Foster, who they said, and the driver.Manley saidand made their way to the crowd where they found Foster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Foster was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Manley said a vehicle turned onto the block where protesters stood and honked its horn.Witness Michael Capochiano told the Austin American-Statesman that the car sped through the protesters before it apparently hit an orange barrier and stopped.In video that was streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering. Police can then be seen tending to someone lying in the street.Manley saidThe driver said they shot Foster and drove off, police said., Manley said. The shooter fired at the car while it drove away. That person was also taken into custody but later released, Manley said.In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," Sheila Foster said Garrett was her son and he had been a regular at the protests with his fiancée."They've been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days," she said.Sheila Foster said she was told her son was pushing his fiancee, who uses a wheelchair, through an intersection when the suspect was driving "erratically" through the crowd. She said she was told the driver shot her son three times.The shooting happened during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.