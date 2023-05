© Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



The UK foreign secretary says antagonizing Beijing goes against London's 'national interests', but Washington has other ideas. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly claimed in a recent keynote speech that trying to "isolate China" would constitute a "betrayal of [the UK's] national interests." He also spoke out against a "new Cold War."Although he denounced Beijing on a range of issues, including Hong Kong and the alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, Cleverly's underlying message was: "No significant global problem - from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic stability to nuclear proliferation - can be solved without China."The speech is arguably the most dovish given by a UK official under the government of Rishi Sunak, who had opened up his premiership by declaring the end of the "golden era" of relations between the two countries and calling for "robust pragmatism" in handling Beijing. Despite this, Britain's foreign policy has steered towards being increasingly hawkish and Sunak skipped the opportunity to meet with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit, as backbench hardliners including disgraced former prime minister Liz Truss and China hawk Iain Duncan Smith, call for a much more confrontational approach.The US exerts influence over its allies by manipulating their "civil society," - the paradigm of public debate and focus - towards its goals. It does this by utilizing its resources, groups, funding, NGOs, think tanks and associated journalists in order to establish a news cycle favorable to itself, playing up the issues that suit its agenda, and playing down those that do not.For example, by weaponizing the Xinjiang issue and misleadingly framing it as "genocide," the US was able to exploit the human rights outrage of Western "civil society" to place pressure on governments and legitimize foreign policy shifts.For example, the government wanted Huawei to participate in the UK's 5G network and cleared it as safe, only to then make a U-turn because of American pressure and suddenly brand it as a "national security risk." Similarly, the government approved the Chinese-led takeover of the Newport Wafer Fabrication Plant in Wales, but a year later caved in to Washington's demands and vetoed the sale, something which has financially ruined the plant and put jobs at risk.The UK government does not control the terms of any engagement it might like to have with Beijing, and even Rishi Sunak himself, although privately more dovish than someone like Liz Truss, is blatantly open to the idea of using China bashing and paranoia for political gain when he gets the chance. This is a feature of the post-Boris Johnson political consensus in the Conservative Party. Likewise, London is pursuing a militarist, "gunboat diplomacy" stance by participating in the US "Indo-Pacific" strategy of containing Beijing.These conditions are likely why China currently sees engaging with the UK as a waste of time. Thus,By Timur Fomenko, a political analyst