"...When people say, 'Fauci shut down the economy' — it wasn't Fauci. The CDC was the organization that made those recommendations. I happened to be perceived as the personification of the recommendations. But show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did. I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the C.D.C.'s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that. But I never criticized the people who had to make the decisions one way or the other."

"From a broad public-health standpoint, at the population level, masks work at the margins — maybe 10 percent. But for an individual who religiously wears a mask, a well-fitted KN95 or N95, it's not at the margin. It really does work. But I think anything that instigated or intensified the culture wars just made things worse. And I have to be honest with you, David, when it comes to masking, I don't know."

In February of 2019, the White House under Trump established the position of Chief Medical Advisor to the President. The fist person to occupy that position was a physician by the name of Ronnie Jackson and his job was to advise Donald Trump on public health policy. Right before the initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jackson left the post and it remained vacant for a year; instead the role was filled for the most part by Anthony Fauci, who did not become the next Chief Medical Advisor officially until Joe Biden entered office.After numerous conflicts with Trump on policies and mandates, Fauci transitioned seamlessly into the new Democrat controlled White House. Biden and Fauci were like two peas in a pod.Fauci is a figure with a controversial career in virology and medicine and the key official best known for spreading false claims that created nationwide hysteria over the HIV/AIDS virus. Why Trump brought him in as an adviser and who recommended him is not widely known and opinions vary. What we do know is that the elevation of Fauci as a primary point of contact for covid rules was disastrous for the country as a whole. Specifically, his prominence within the Biden Administration brought America to the brink of medical authoritarianism on a scale that could have erased the Bill of Rights for good.Of course, Fauci didn't act alone during the march towards total societal lockdowns and perpetual vaccine mandates, he was just one bureaucrat among many that joined forces to spread fear and panic over a virus with an average official Infection Fatality Rate of 0.23% . Covid was a non-threat to the vast majority of the population, and yet it was presented as if there would soon be bodies in the streets if Americans did not comply with every government demand.However, instead of admitting they were wrong and apologizing to the public, they are instead trying to rewrite history and claim that they were actually against many of the measures and restrictions they implemented.In a recent interview with the New York Times , Anthony Fauci made some surprising admissions on "mistakes made" during the pandemic. Fauci tried to distance himself from the lockdowns and school closures as if he had no say or influence in how they were enacted:Here is the truth:Fauci also noted that:Here is the truth - Fauci changed positions multiple times on the masks according to the political theater involved:Interestingly, Fauci's latest flip-flop has been published in tandem with multiple other officials who have also tried to adjust the optics surrounding their medical tyranny. For example, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and a member of the AFL-CIO, advocated for the forced shutdowns of US schools for years despite extensive data showing the lockdowns were pointless. In fact, she threatened union strikes if schools were allowed to reopen. Now, she claims she had been trying to reopen schools the whole time...Justin Trudeau, one of the more malicious leaders among western nations when it came to covid authoritarianism, now claims that he never tried to force Canadians to get vaccinated. Keep in mind that Trudeau regularly spread propaganda associating anti-mandate protesters with "racists" and "terrorists," while also arresting those who refused to submit to his lockdowns:The reason these staunch defenders of limited freedoms in the face of covid are now acting defensively may be becauseTo summarize, here are the realities of the mandates and vaccines:Children were never at any serious risk from covid. School shutdowns made no difference in stopping the spread, and did more harm than good. Economic lockdowns made no difference , doing more harm than good.(in fact, hospital admissions fell dramatically in 2020 ). There is also evidence that the number of deaths associated with covid were inflated by incidental covid infections; covid was blamed for deaths caused by other conditions There is no such thing as "Covid Heart" (heart failure caused by covid).Vaccinated people still die from the virus.The much hyped "pandemic of the unvaccinated" never happened.The narratives and the agenda fell apart in spectacular fashion. Now, the people that rallied around the virus panic and tried to exploit it for their own ends are attempting to fade into the background as if nothing ever happened. Perhaps even more damning data is on the horizon and officials are preemptively positioning to deflect responsibility.