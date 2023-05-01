Don't Live in Your head

Here I confess that the great and so important sounding task: "Know thyself!" has always seemed suspicious to me, as a trick of secretly conspiring priests who wanted to confuse man by unattainable demands and to lead him from the activity towards the outside world to a false inner contemplation. Man knows himself only in so far as he knows the world, which he becomes aware of only in himself and only in it. Every new object, well looked at, opens up a new organ in us.

But the most supportive are our neighbors, who have the advantage to compare us with the world from their point of view and therefore to gain a closer knowledge of us than we can gain ourselves.



In mature years, I have therefore paid great attention to the extent to which others would like to recognize me, so that I could become clearer about myself and my inner being in and through them, as through so many mirrors.

The people around us serve as mirrors that we should take seriously

Adversaries do not come into consideration, because my existence is abhorrent to them, they reject the ends according to which my actions are directed, and the means to this end they consider to be just as much a false endeavor. I therefore reject them and ignore them, because they cannot advance me, and that is what everything in life depends on; from friends, however, I let myself be as much conditioned as guided to the infinite, I always look to them with pure trust for true edification.