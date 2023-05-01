Ireland is about to pass "one of the most radical hate speech bills" in the entire world which will throw people in jail for possessing "hateful" material on their devices and consider the accused guilty until proven innocent."Ireland is about to pass one of the most radical hate speech bills yet," Irish nationalist Keith Woods said on Twitter. "Merely possessing 'hateful' material on your devices is enough to face prison time.""This is a massive attack against freedom of speech," Elon Musk responded."It's insane what's happening in the 'free world,'" Donald Trump Jr. commented."Ireland has had uninterrupted rule of "centrist" liberals for decades. Ireland embraced neoliberalism as much as any small state, growing the economy on its 'competitiveness' for American companies and finance capital," Woods said in another post.Ireland was quite possibly the most conservative country in all of Europe just two decades ago but since Google, Apple, Facebook and other "woke" US megacorporations flooded into the country to take advantage of their low tax rates and exert their influence they've become one of the most (neo)liberal.