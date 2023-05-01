Earth Changes
Five die in torrential rains, floods in Balochistan, Pakistan
Pakistan Observer
Mon, 01 May 2023 09:41 UTC
Strong weather conditions hit Balochistan, two major national highways that connect Balochistan to Sindh were damaged after heavy rains flooded rivers in several parts of the province. The PDMA said that the work of repairing the bridges and restoring the traffic was in progress at both the places. The PDMA said that the work of repairing the bridges and restoring traffic was underway at both places. Both the main national highways connecting Balochistan with Sindh were closed after torrential rains in Chaman, Pashin, Mastung, Daki, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Awaran and Naseerabad flooded the streams and nullahs.
Traffic was suspended in Bolan area when alternate route of Panjara Bridge was washed away. The Quetta-Karachi Highway near Lasbela was also washed away in the flood torrents. The alternative route of traffic to Karachi was affected while the Quetta-Sabi Highway was closed for all types of traffic. According to officials, after heavy rains and hailstorm in Pakistan-Afghan and Pakistan-Iran border areas of Balochistan, damages have been reported in many areas including Kech, Turbat, Mand and Balu.
Officials said that traffic was stopped due to damage to the alternative route of the Hub stream as a result of high water flow last night. The PDMA said that a rain-giving system was developing over Mount Sulaiman and Kherthar Ranges, which was likely to have a major impact on Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab border.
Source: APP
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Five die in torrential rains, floods in Balochistan, Pakistan
- 70-year-old hiker fought off mountain lion in Utah
- Lightning strike kills 4 children picking mangoes in Jharkhand, India
- Third major American bank collapses, regulators will soon take company over
- Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
- Groups pushing vaccine passports, mandates, were quietly funded by Pfizer
- Mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, doctors believe it's linked to lockdowns
- The leaked plan to attack Russians in Syria revealed
- Iran retaliates to US seizure of oil vessel with capture of Chevron tanker carrying Kuwaiti crude
- Ukrainian Finance Minister calls for at least 18 billion euros from EU
- The insider outsider
- Infamous Oregon bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
- How the FBI helps Ukrainian intelligence hunt 'disinformation' on social media
- Nashville cops: Christian school shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto to be released after review for public
- The Ukraine Crisis in context: Brzezinski's grand chessboard in the 21st Century
- ABC News censors RFK Jr. interview to exclude 'false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines'
- Astronomers solve the 60-year mystery of quasars - the most powerful objects in the Universe
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Regime Fires Tucker Carlson, Pentagon All Set For 'Total Victory' in Ukraine
- Russian ambassador: Poland used bogus charges to seize Russian funds
- The leaked plan to attack Russians in Syria revealed
- Iran retaliates to US seizure of oil vessel with capture of Chevron tanker carrying Kuwaiti crude
- Ukrainian Finance Minister calls for at least 18 billion euros from EU
- The insider outsider
- BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
- How the FBI helps Ukrainian intelligence hunt 'disinformation' on social media
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Regime Fires Tucker Carlson, Pentagon All Set For 'Total Victory' in Ukraine
- Russian ambassador: Poland used bogus charges to seize Russian funds
- What China is really playing at in Ukraine
- Polish authorities storm school at Russian Embassy, Russia calls the move another 'provocation'
- One of the largest banks in the United States is on the verge of going under
- On wars and wars
- Eleven minutes of media falsehoods, just on one subject, just on one station
- South Korea is sacrificing itself for the sake of US power projection
- China accuses US of destabilizing Korean peninsula
- China shifts gear on Ukraine mediation
- 'Ukraine Victory Resolution' Act - a Delusional Suicide Pact
- Russia could take asymmetric measures if West pursues nuclear escalation, says Foreign Ministry
- Pope Francis denounces gender ideology and abortion rights, praises Hungary's family policies during official visit
- Moldovan MP tears apart NATO flag at protest
- Third major American bank collapses, regulators will soon take company over
- Groups pushing vaccine passports, mandates, were quietly funded by Pfizer
- Nashville cops: Christian school shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto to be released after review for public
- ABC News censors RFK Jr. interview to exclude 'false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines'
- European paediatrician's outcry over shortage of medicine
- Ukraine largest bank experiences total failure in payment transactions
- It Begins: 500 Australians have filed the world's first Covid vaccine class-action lawsuit
- Ukrainian shelling of residential area in Donetsk kills 9, including 1 child
- Fruit and veg shortages loom for UK as farming disrupted by sanctions-induced energy crisis
- Fewer teens than ever identify as heterosexual: CDC report
- Tucker Carlson's post-firing Twitter video gets more views than Fox in his old primetime slot
- SatanCon to feature Minnesota State University 'sexuality studies' professor
- What's she been smoking? The absurdity of Hochul banning cigarettes but legalizing pot
- Britain among least racist countries in the world
- UK emergency alert system causes more chaos after it goes off again in the middle of the night
- Protesters in Poland urge end to support for Ukraine war and 'Ukranization' of country
- What is the Global Disinformation Index?
- The credit crunch is going to be one of the biggest stories of the next 6 months
- Whistleblower to expose US Gov't involvement in massive child trafficking operation
- Sudanese militants seize US-funded bioLab in Khartoum containing dangerous samples of measles, cholera, other pathogens
- The Ukraine Crisis in context: Brzezinski's grand chessboard in the 21st Century
- UK university tells staff criticising China's Covid lockdowns is a 'microaggression'
- Ancient DNA upends European prehistory: Genes reveal striking diversity within similar ice age cultures
- 'Deep and diversified history of humans on Tibetan Plateau' revealed by genomic study
- Frequent fires struck Antarctica during the age of dinosaurs, 75 million years ago
- Modern-day Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish people have Pictish ancestry
- Roman military camps in desert found by archaeologists using Google Earth
- Norse colonists imported timber from North America to Greenland
- 1800-year-old ritual mask uncovered in Osaka Prefecture
- Fossilized soot provides insight into history of Nerja cave, occupied by humans for 41,000 years
- Astral Magic: The occult religion of modern cosmology
- Two mass extinctions occurred alongside massive volcanic eruptions 260 million years ago, new research reveals
- Ex-Russian counterspy chief reveals how Hitler tried to assassinate Stalin
- How the English once planned to seize the Russian North
- Scientists solve mystery of how the Mayan calendar works
- Long-distance voyaging among Pacific Islands during the last millennium revealed in analysis of stone artifacts
- Leaked files: Britain's secret propaganda ops in Yemen
- Archaeologists studying an enigmatic stone structure in the Saudi Arabian desert have turned up evidence of a Neolithic cultic belief
- Secrets of 9,000 year old female shaman burial in Germany revealed
- Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
- Astronomers solve the 60-year mystery of quasars - the most powerful objects in the Universe
- Clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria across distances: Study
- A blinking fish reveals clues as to how our ancestors evolved from water to land
- Has China just finalised the world's first hyperloop destinations?
- UAE fly-by produces first up-close images of Mars's little-known moon Deimos
- Asteroid Phaeton's comet-like tail is not made of dust, solar observatories reveal
- Grambank shows the diversity of the world's languages
- Photosynthesis doesn't work exactly like we thought it did, accidental discovery reveals
- 19,000 previously unknown undersea volcanoes revealed by satellite data
- Boeing engineers break world record for paper airplane design: Unit flew nearly 290 ft
- SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic "unexpected rapid disassembly"
- Don't blame the cows: New study finds methane isn't warming the Earth
- NASA's enigmatic green lasers spotted by Japanese astronomer
- James Webb telescope keeps finding galaxies that shouldn't exist
- Flat Earther spends $20,000 on DIY experiment that accidentally proved the planet is round
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- Warm liquid spewing from Oregon seafloor comes from Cascadia fault, could offer clues to earthquake hazards
- African bird's intricate feather design inspires new ways to store water
- Scientists discover why hibernating bears don't get blood clots
- New type of superconductor discovered
- Five die in torrential rains, floods in Balochistan, Pakistan
- 70-year-old hiker fought off mountain lion in Utah
- Lightning strike kills 4 children picking mangoes in Jharkhand, India
- Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Waterspout forms offshore Sunny Isles Beach moving north into Hallandale Beach area, Florida
- Watch the moment a sinkhole swallows a Tesla Model Y in Taiwan
- Surprise "Spring Snow" in Reykjavík, Iceland
- Grapefruit-sized hail bombards Texas as icy baseballs pelt Florida
- 32 villagers injured after wolf attack in Madhya Pradesh, India
- 2 strong earthquakes of magnitude 6 and 6.6 hit the Pacific Ocean south of Fiji
- Chesapeake Bay area sinking, area becoming more vulnerable to flooding from storm surges
- Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah broke 800 inches of total season snowfall for the first time in its history
- 2 women die in elephant attack in Odisha, India
- 12-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Woman attacked, killed by 4 dogs in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Brazil - Thousands displaced after floods and landslides in Bahia - 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Megacryometeor weighing 20-25 kg falls from the sky in Rajasthan, India
- Temperature extremes: April records fall as Spain heads for 100F
- Alta Ski Area in Utah surpasses 900 inches of season snowfall for first time in recorded history
- Over an average April month's rainfall in just a few hours triggers flash floods in Trinidad
- Meteor fireball spotted in Mexico skies on April 28
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (April 23)
- Suspected meteor fireball behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana on April 21, officials say
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on April 20
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 7
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 17)
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 18
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 17
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 17
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom on April 15
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on March 31
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China on March 27
- Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
- Mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, doctors believe it's linked to lockdowns
- The TGA grants approval for full registration to Moderna's Covid vaccine
- This largely unknown psychological phenomenon may be driving men to become trans, experts say
- Face masks may raise risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline due to build-up of carbon dioxide, study warns
- Vaccine injuries have become the dominant theme of German reporting on the mRNA jabs
- Covid vaccines must be suspended and a full inquiry launched into how they were approved, say experts
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- The $5 Covid-19 treatment that could have helped save thousands of lives
- 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots in just 2 years compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990, data show
- Biden to spend $5 billion on new Coronavirus vaccine initiative supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican lawmakers
- Study shows 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID vaccine batches made up most adverse events, raising serious concerns
- How could they call the vax 'safe' with doubled pregnancy loss rates, raised fetal abnormality rates and concentration of lipid nanoparticles in ovaries?
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- Infamous Oregon bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
Quote of the Day
The consumer pays when, without knowing it, he's brainwashed by commercially exploited propaganda techniques developed by spooks working in psychological-warfare laboratories.
Recent Comments
Furthermore, Kiev authorities announced a 10-year reconstruction plan that will cost Ukraine around $750 billion. This is rich folks. Once they...
Sitting presidents are rarely challenged from within their own party, and history indicates double-digit support for an insurgent candidacy is a...
As Clif High predicted some weeks ago. According to him, this will go on at least until autumn. With the media reporting just "the tip of the...
Who cares. Where is Epstein’s client list. All distractions.
Meat is crucial for human health, scientists have warned, as they called for an end to the "zealotry" pushing vegetarian and vegan diets. Do you...