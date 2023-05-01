Five people were died on Sunday due to rains and floods in different areas of Balochistan. According to private media reports, two persons were died each in Khuzdar, Mach and Lasbela and one in Ketch due to rains and flood. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said that several slum houses were damaged in Chagai and Panjgur while Bolan Panjra Bridge and Sonari Bridge were partially vanished by Kohlu floodwaters due to recent heavy rains.Strong weather conditions hit Balochistan, two major national highways that connect Balochistan to Sindh were damaged after heavy rains flooded rivers in several parts of the province. The PDMA said that the work of repairing the bridges and restoring the traffic was in progress at both the places. The PDMA said that the work of repairing the bridges and restoring traffic was underway at both places. Both the main national highways connecting Balochistan with Sindh were closed after torrential rains in Chaman, Pashin, Mastung, Daki, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Awaran and Naseerabad flooded the streams and nullahs.Traffic was suspended in Bolan area when alternate route of Panjara Bridge was washed away. The Quetta-Karachi Highway near Lasbela was also washed away in the flood torrents. The alternative route of traffic to Karachi was affected while the Quetta-Sabi Highway was closed for all types of traffic. According to officials, after heavy rains and hailstorm in Pakistan-Afghan and Pakistan-Iran border areas of Balochistan, damages have been reported in many areas including Kech, Turbat, Mand and Balu.Officials said that traffic was stopped due to damage to the alternative route of the Hub stream as a result of high water flow last night. The PDMA said that a rain-giving system was developing over Mount Sulaiman and Kherthar Ranges, which was likely to have a major impact on Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab border.Source: APP