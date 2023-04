© WIKIMEDIA COMMONS



A version of this story appeared in Science, Vol 379, Issue 6635.

Its inhabitants, whom archaeologists call the Gravettians, dwelled in caves or in shelters built of mammoth bones. They carved palm-size sculptures from mammoth tusk, depicting mammoths, cave lions, and stylized female figurines with elaborate headdresses and exaggerated breasts and buttocks, and left their distinctive art and artifacts from Spain to western Russia. "You can make a case for saying the Gravettian is the first pan-European culture," says University of Tübingen archaeologist Nicholas Conard.But despite appearances, the Gravettians were not a single people . New DNA evidence, published today in Nature, shows. "What we thought was one homogenous thing in Europe 30,000 years ago is actuallysays Mateja Hajdinjak, a molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology who was not part of the new study.The Gravettian data are part of a larger trove of ancient European DNA that reveals striking genetic diversity within apparently unified prehistoric cultures. The sweeping study. It "fill[s] gaps in space and time," says the study's lead author, Cosimo Posth, a geneticist at Tübingen.In period after period, the genetic evidence suggests conclusions drawn from archaeological evidence such as tools, hunting styles, and burial rituals need to be re-evaluated. "These cultural units archaeologists think about as coherent populations don't stand up to the test," says Felix Riede, an archaeologist at Aarhus University who was not part of the study. "It's a major step forward."Many of the samples were in poor condition and some came from unusual contexts, like the now-submerged landscape between the British Isles and the Netherlands known as Doggerland . New analytical methods and increasingly powerful DNA sequencing tools enabled researchers to squeeze information from extremely degraded bones and teeth, including some that contained just 1% of their original genetic material.When it comes to the Gravettians, the genetic evidence helps explain subtle regional differences in tool types and subsistence strategies that have puzzled archaeologists for decades. Archaeologists had noted "slight cultural differences, but up till now we didn't know if it was the same or different populations," Hajdinjak says. For example,. University of Leiden archaeologist Alexander Verpoorte, who was not part of the new study, adds, "When you zoom in a little bit,." Now, it seems they were the handiwork of distinct populations.The DNA also sheds light on what happened to these ancient Europeans when. Archaeologists had assumed people including the Gravettians retreated into ice-free areas in southern Europe beginning about 26,000 years ago, then filtered back north several thousand years later as the glaciers melted. That scenario appears to hold true in, archaeologists recognized cultural changes. But they thought the changes reflected an existing population adapting to hunt in warmer, more heavily forested landscapes. Instead,The study also looked at the final era of hunter-gatherers in Europe, beginningas warming continued to transform the open steppe to dense forests and rich wetlands. Here, again, the genes revealed a surprising wrinkle:They even looked different: Genetic data suggest that before the arrival of farmers in northern Europe around 6000 B.C.E., hunter-gatherers in Western Europe had dark skin and light eyes. People in Eastern Europe and Russia, meanwhile, had light skin and dark eyes. Most surprising,Posth says. But he acknowledges that the team's samples don't cover the continent completely, and the likely contact zones — in Poland and Belarus, for example —Archaeologists are expected to welcome the new genetic data, even though they may force many to re-examine old ideas, says Jennifer French, an archaeologist at the University of Liverpool who was not part of the study. "This genetic data shows we've oversimplified what was going on in terms of population interaction," she says. "It provides a lot more nuance than we've been able to with archaeological data alone."