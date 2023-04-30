According to AFP, European pediatricians are reporting an alarming shortage in children's medicine, including antibiotics and asthma treatment.
In a letter addressed to the health ministers of Austria, France, Germany, the Italian region of South Tyrol, and Switzerland, doctors urged the ministers to find a quick and sustainable solution to the increasingly severe shortage in stocks of medicine in Europe.
"The health of our children and our youngsters is in danger because of the lack of medicines throughout Europe," the letter reads.
The doctors emphasized that decision-makers were accountable for guaranteeing the availability and access to medicines needed for pediatric care.
Since late 2022, EU countries have reported substantial difficulties obtaining key vital pharmaceuticals, with the majority now experiencing shortages.
Antibiotics are in short supply, for instance, amoxicillin, used to treat respiratory infections. Other drug groups, such as cough syrup, children's paracetamol, and blood pressure medication, are similarly rare. What's behind the shortage is a combination of rising demand and decreased supply.
Seasonal diseases, most notably influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have begun early and are more severe than usual. There is also an uncommon incidence of Strep A in children. Experts believe the exceptionally high level of disease activity is due to immune systems that are no longer accustomed to the soup of germs that surrounds us on a daily basis as a result of lockdowns.
Comment: This indeed will be a factor, in addition to the harm to the immune system caused by the experimental jabs, however can it really explain such extreme shortages in numerous countries?
After a couple of peaceful years (with the exception of COVID-19), this tough winter took drugmakers off guard.
Inflation and the rising energy crisis have also weighed on pharmaceutical firms, affecting supplies.
Comment: Initially, one of the primary reasons given for these life threatening shortages is that governments and institutions just didn't order enough due to a 'lack of planning', but how can they make such a catastrophic error? Is there more going on here? Because Canada sounded the alarm over shortages, too, and the US was reporting shortages of ADHD medications because of 'delays' in deliveries from the world's largest supplier in Israel. It's also notable that around the same time China banned the export of certain medicines due to shortages caused by lockdowns. And now we're being told that 'inflation' and the energy crisis is to blame...
One thing seems clear: billions of experimental vaccines can be made, and wasted, at the 'speed of science', but hospitals across the developed Western world can run out of the most basic medications and, months down the line, still no government nor institution has a reasonable explanation, nor a timeline for a resolution, to the crisis: