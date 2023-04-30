In a letter, European doctors urged the health ministers to find a quick and sustainable solution to the increasingly severe shortage in stocks of medicine in Europe.According to AFP, European pediatricians are reporting an alarming shortage in children's medicine, including antibiotics and asthma treatment.the letter reads.The doctors emphasized that decision-makers were accountable for guaranteeing the availability and access to medicines needed for pediatric care.Antibiotics are in short supply, for instance, amoxicillin, used to treat respiratory infections. Other drug groups, such as cough syrup, children's paracetamol, and blood pressure medication, are similarly rare. What's behind the shortage is a combination of rising demand and decreased supply.Seasonal diseases, most notably influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have begun early and are more severe than usual. There is also an uncommon incidence of Strep A in children. Experts believe the exceptionally high level of disease activity is due toAfter a couple of peaceful years (with the exception of COVID-19), this tough winter took drugmakers off guard.