"Parents are panicked. Their children are being sent home from school or told they cannot come back if they are not on their meds. I have high school students that are trying to take their SATs and do their applications for college, and they can't focus. They can't get them done."

"The fact that it's controlled means you can't ask for the prescription early. I have to call when I'm down to my last pill or two."

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed what many Americans had already discovered the hard way: The country is experiencing a nationwide shortage of Adderall. However, the shortage persists, and the end isn't imminent: A Teva spokesperson told NBC News that patients should expect "inventory recovery in the coming months." Teva's competitors aren't able to pick up the slack. The FDA encouraged patients to work with their health care professionals to explore alternative therapies, including the extended-release version of the medicine. Dr. Gabrielle Shapiro, a psychiatrist and a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, tells NBC the shortage is taking a real toll, particularly on school-age patients: Meanwhile, government regulation of the drug -- which can be prone to abuse -- adds more hurdles for those who take it... like Emily Hoffman, who uses multiple pharmacies to find one who has an inventory: