Evidence of the recommendation of using unethical psychological techniques to gain behavioural change

"The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard hitting emotional messaging "

among those who are complacent, using " "Coercion"

"Social disapproval"

"Clearly using fear as a means of control is not ethical. What you do as a psychologist is co-construction. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It's not an ethical stance for any modern government." ... Was it unethical to use fear, I asked? "Well I didn't suggest we use fear." But your colleagues did. What do you think of that? He paused. "Oh God." Another reluctant pause. "It's not ethical," he said.

3.3 Responsibility. Because of their acknowledged expertise, members of the Society often enjoy professional autonomy; responsibility is an essential element of autonomy. Members must accept appropriate responsibility for what is within their power, control or management. Awareness of responsibility ensures that the trust of others is not abused, the power of influence is properly managed and that duty towards others is always paramount. Statement of values: Members value their responsibilities to persons and peoples, to the general public, and to the profession and science of psychology, including the avoidance of harm and the prevention of misuse or abuse of their contribution to society. In applying these values, psychologists should consider: Professional accountability;

Responsible use of their knowledge and skills;

Respect for the welfare of humans, non-humans and the living world;

Potentially competing duties. 3.4 Integrity. Acting with integrity includes being honest, truthful, accurate and consistent in one's actions, words, decisions, methods and outcomes. It requires setting self-interest to one side and being objective and open to challenge in one's behaviour in a professional context. Statement of values: Members value honesty, probity, accuracy, clarity and fairness in their interactions with all persons and peoples, and seek to promote integrity in all facets of their scientific and professional endeavours".

Evidence that psychological techniques to induce fear, shame, guilt and coercion were used on the U.K. public

In every brief, we tried to say: let's stop the 'fear narrative'. It was always wrong from the beginning. I constantly said it was wrong... It was wrong to scare people like that.

Hancock: We frighten the pants of everyone with the new strain. But the complications with that Brexit is taking the top line



Poole: Yep that's what will get proper bahviour (sic) change



Hancock: When do we deploy the new variant ...



Case: Ramping up messaging - the fear/guilt factor vital

The existing literature

the consent of the public is paramount

The use of MINDSPACE (or other 'nudge' type policy tools) may require careful handling - in essence, the public need to give permission and help shape how such tools are used. (p10)

Policy-makers wishing to use these tools summarised in MINDSPACE need the approval of the public to do so. (p74)

If there is one great risk to the application of behavioural insights in policy, it is that the thread of public permission wears too thin. If governments, or indeed communities or companies, wish to use behavioural insights, they must seek and maintain the permission of the public to do so. (p365)

A core idea underlying the applied behavioural science approach is that interventions should not restrict choice and should transparently communicate project goals. When designing an intervention, practitioners should determine how transparent it will be to those affected by it. They should ensure that children and parents can easily opt out, and should design feedback mechanisms so that children and their parents can voice concerns, see the outcomes of their objections, and hold decision-makers to account.

An independent assessment and a suspension of HMRC's use of behavioural psychology / behavioural insights, in light of the ongoing suicide risk to those impacted by the Loan Charge.

Under some historical conditions or circumstances and contexts, psychologists and psychological knowledge were in danger of being abused by political powers, largely for clandestine purposes, such as conducting torture or the persecution of political opponents. (Maercker A, Guski-Leinwand S, 2018)

The impact of psychological pressure on informed consent

Consent must be obtained before starting any treatment or physical investigation or before providing personal care for a patient. This includes the administration of all vaccines.

It is a legal and ethical principle that valid consent must be obtained before starting personal care, treatment or investigations.

For consent to immunisation to the (sic) valid, it must be given freely, voluntarily and without coercion by an appropriately informed person who has the mental capacity to consent to the administration of the vaccines in question.

The threat or use of punitive measures against states, groups or individuals in order for them to undertake or desist from specified actions. In addition to the threat of or limited use of force (or both), coercion may entail economic sanctions, psychological pressures, and social ostracism.

Conclusion