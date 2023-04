Fox Corporation's stock plummeted as much as 5 percent on Monday, wiping out $930 million in market value following the announcement that Fox News had parted ways with primetime host Tucker Carlson According to Business Insider , shares of the media company recovered slightly later in the day and were trading at $29.61, down almost 4 percent by 12:15 pm Eastern Time. By the market's close, shares had gone up slightly to finish at $29.91.Carlson was one of the network's most popular hosts. His show was consistently rated as one of the most-watched cable news shows."He's a very good person, a very good man, very talented, as you know, and he had very high ratings," Trump added.On Monday, it was revealed that the decision to remove Tucker Carlson from Fox News' lineup came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.