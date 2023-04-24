Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News
Forbes
Mon, 24 Apr 2023 20:08 UTC
The announcement comes just a week after Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle Dominion's defamation lawsuit, which was set to go before a jury. While Fox made no mention of Dominion in its statement about Carlson, his exit from the network follows the departure last week of weekend host Dan Bongino, who left the network after failing to reach agreement on a new contract. At the time, many of Bongino's supporters speculated that the end of his Saturday night show, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, may have been part of a wider talent shuffle related to the Dominion settlement.
Fox said Carlson's Tucker Carlson Tonight had its last episode Friday April 21st. Starting tonight a fill-in show, Fox News Tonight, will air live at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted "by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named," the network said.
Carlson's sudden exit represents a massive change for the dominant network in cable news. For the week ending April 16, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show for the week, with a total audience of 3.389 million viewers, and 419,000 viewers in the key demo of adults 25-54. The next highest-rated show was Fox News Channel's The Five, which had 3.015 million viewers. The Five airs outside prime time, with FNC's next highest-rated prime time hour after Carlson's being Hannity, which delivered a total audience of 2.607 million viewers.
In recent weeks, Fox promoted two high profile interviews Carlson conducted: one with former President Donald Trump, and another with Elon Musk. Carlson's interview with Trump was a huge ratings success, drawing 6.7 million viewers, which was Tucker Carlson Tonight's highest-rated night since 2020. It was in June of 2020 that Carlson finished the second quarter of the year with an average total audience of 4.331 million viewers — setting a record for the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program in history.
Carlson was one of the Fox News hosts whose private comments about Donald Trump and his false claims of the 2020 election being "stolen" were made public as part of pre-trial filings in Dominion's defamation lawsuit against Fox. The private messages revealed that Carlson privately said the claims being made by Trump and his supporters were baseless, but on the air seemed supportive. In leaked messages, Carlson said he "passionately" hated former President Donald Trump and that Trump's presidency was a "disaster." Carlson was among the top Fox News figures set to testify in the Dominion trial before the network's last-minute settlement ended the case.
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said "this is a terrible move by Fox and it's a great thing for Tucker Carlson." Speaking on her podcast Monday, Kelly said "I don't know what drove Fox News to make this decision, and it was clearly Fox News's decision because they're not letting him say goodbye."
Regardless of the reasons for Carlson's departure, the host's sudden exit represents the largest change in the network's top-rated prime time lineup since Bill O'Reilly was forced out in 2017. At the time, The O'Reilly Factor was FNC's highest-rated show.
Comment: The Guardian reports From Reuters: Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commented that he thinks Tucker's lambasting of Big Pharma also contributed to his firing: Tucker know it would eventually come to this
