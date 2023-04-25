According to documents leaked by a US guardsman and obtained by The Washington Post, US officials have looked at a range of scenarios for "coordinated US and allied disruption efforts" against Wagner, including "kinetic" options, in an effort to curb the group's growing influence in Africa.
Comment: Despite the dodgy nature of these leaks, with what seems to be truth mixed with propaganda and the MSM tasked with revealing them, this seems to be a believable claim.
The United States has been alarmed by the rapid expansion of Russia's influence in Africa, prompting a push to target Wagner's network of bases and business fronts with strikes, sanctions and cyber attacks.
The leaks also indicated that the US had considered providing information to assist Ukraine in targeting Wagner commanders in Africa.
Comment: They may have already done so, but Ukraine isn't exactly that well equipped to take on Wagner, and in effect Russia, in Africa.
Although the files did mention a "successful unattributed attack in Libya" that destroyed a Wagner logistics plane, they provided little evidence that the CIA, Pentagon, or other US agencies had caused significant setbacks for Wagner in the past six years.
The Post also reported, based on the leaked documents, that Ukraine's military intelligence service, the GUR, and its head, Kirill Budanov, planned an attack on Wagner officers in Mali.
Comment: One can 'plan' almost anything, that they never achieved anything of significance says it all.
The newspaper described Budanov as an ambitious rising star in the Ukrainian military, whose audacity often makes American and European officials nervous.
Since the start of the Ukraine war last February, Wagner has been preoccupied with fighting in the former Soviet state.
Wagner fighters have spearheaded the assault in eastern Ukraine for months, focusing their efforts on the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to seize bigger cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
The group has made small but steady gains against Ukrainian troops fighting for the frontline town in the Donetsk region.