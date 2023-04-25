American officials have reportedly considered taking lethal action against senior officers from the Russian private military company, Wagner.According to documents leaked by a US guardsman and obtained by The Washington Post,The United States has been alarmed by the rapid expansion of Russia's influence in Africa, prompting a push to target Wagner's network of bases and business fronts with strikes, sanctions and cyber attacks.The leaks also indicated that the USAlthough the files did mention a "successful unattributed attack in Libya" that destroyed a Wagner logistics plane, theyThe Post also reported, based on the leaked documents, that Ukraine's military intelligence service, the GUR, and its head, Kirill Budanov, planned an attack on Wagner officers in Mali.The newspaper described Budanov as an ambitious rising star in the Ukrainian military, whose audacity often makes American and European officials nervous.Since the start of the Ukraine war last February, Wagner has been preoccupied with fighting in the former Soviet state.Wagner fighters have spearheaded the assault in eastern Ukraine for months, focusing their efforts on the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to seize bigger cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.The group has made small but steady gains against Ukrainian troops fighting for the frontline town in the Donetsk region.