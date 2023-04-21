© AP Photo/LIBKOS



Ukraine has every right to conduct strikes and other military operations on Russian territory, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has argued. He noted, however, that civilians should not be hurt in the process."So long as cities, civilians, civilian areas are not attacked, you will unavoidably have to accept this," the minister clarified.However, Pistorius said that the West should not simply automatically rubber-stamp any weapons request by Kiev. "If Ukraine asks for certain types of bombs that are outlawed globally, then we must say no," the minister stressed.Speaking about Kiev's chances of joining NATO, the German official said that "this is now not the time to decide this." Ukraine and NATO should for the time being prioritize "repelling this attack," Pistorius insisted. Should these efforts prove successful, the US-led military bloc will have to "carefully weigh" this step, the minister said.Pistorius went on to point out that NATO cannot admit Ukraine into its ranks purely "out of solidarity," but should rather "decide with a cold head and hot heart, and not the other way round."