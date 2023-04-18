© State Emergency Service Ukraine



The State Emergency Service in Ukraine reported several rivers have broken their banks causing flooding in 8 regions of the country.The State Emergency Service reported "a seasonal rise" of numerous rivers in the country including the Dnipro, Desna, Seym, Sozh, Pripyat and Horyn rivers.As of 16 April, flooding had affected a total of 950 households across the oblasts (regions) of Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr.Teams from the State Emergency Service have pumped water from hundreds of houses and yards across affected areas and helped to evacuate residents from flooded homes.Among the hardest hit areas is Chernihiv Oblast where 474 households have been impacted by overflows from the Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Sozh and Vyt rivers. Transport connections were disrupted leaving 29 settlements in Novgorod-Siverskyi, Koryukivskyi, Nizhynskyi and Chernihivskyi districts isolated. Over 200 people were evacuated from flooded homes by units of the State Emergency Service.Wide areas of agricultural land have been flooded, including 7,198 hectares in Kamin-Kashirskyi and Kovelskyi in Volyn Oblast and 3,065 hectares in Rivne region.