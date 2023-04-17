© Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev



Russia will start serving summons electronically, using a digital database of eligible citizens...Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into lawThe measure was fast-tracked through the legislature in Moscow in less than a week.The Ministry of Digital Development was tasked with establishing the registry, which will be operated by the Ministry of Defense.The register will help track the summons sent out to eligible conscripts not just by mail but now also electronically, using the "appropriate" platforms, such as the state services portal 'Gosuslugi'. The summons will be considered served within seven days of being posted to the registry. From the moment the summons is issued, the recipient will not be allowed to leave Russia.Those who do not respond to the summons within 20 days, without a valid exemption, will not be allowed to register a business, vehicle or real estate, or to obtain bank loans. Various regions and republics may also limit or discontinue the payment of benefits and other government support. Such decisions may be appealed in court, however.The amendments were introduced by the State Duma's defense committee on April 10, and the lower chamber voted to pass them the following day. The Russian Senate approved them on April 12.Russian law prescribesTwo rounds of conscription are conducted each year, with the size of the call-up specified by a presidential decree. However, lawmakers recently introduced a separateLast year's call-up exposed some structural problems with the conscription infrastructure inherited from the Soviet Union, including loopholes and poorly maintained registries that resulted in summons being issued to citizens without prior military experience, or otherwise ineligible.