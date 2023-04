© Unknown



"The risks of nuclear power are ultimately uncontrollable; that's why the nuclear phase-out makes our country safer, and avoids more nuclear waste."

"Yes, this is an important day, because it brings a story to an end, namely that of the civilian use of nuclear energy. But it's not the end of nuclear energy in Germany, we're still dealing with the fact that we'll have to safely store the world's most dangerous waste for a million years."

"Also, in view of climate policy and the very unfavorable development in electricity generation last year — due to a sharp increase in coal-fired power generation — the shutdown of three functioning nuclear power plants with a low greenhouse gas footprint beggars belief. Considering security of supply, environmental and climate protection, as well as competitiveness, more nuclear power would make more sense than none at all."

About the Author:

Jens Thurau is a senior political correspondent covering Germany's environment and climate policies.

Germany is about to shut down its last three nuclear reactors.despite Fukushima.At the end of March, Germany's Environment Minister Steffi Lemke of the Green Party used just a few words to put an end to the dispute that has kept the country in suspense for years:Last year, the government found itself once again caught up in a dispute over nuclear power. In their coalition agreement, the governing SPD, Greens, and the FDP had agreed to stick to Germany's nuclear phase-out, which was decided under Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2011. Accordingly, the last nuclear power plants were to close at the end of 2022.because Russian gas supplies to Germany stopped and the government feared an energy shortage . Chancellor Olaf Scholz finally decided to extend the operating period Few disputes have polarized people, especially in the former West Germany, for as many decades as the one over nuclear power. On June 17, 1961, a German nuclear power plant supplied electricity to the grid for the first time, at Kahl in Bavaria.Some 22,596 days and plenty of heated debate later, the last three German nuclear power plants still in operation will finally be shut down on April 15.Altogether,though the last time this happened was about 20 years ago. In the 1970s and 1980s in West Germany, before German unification, opposition to nuclear power brought hundreds of thousands of mostly young people out onto the streets. Then in 1986, the Chernobyl disaster in the then-Soviet Union appeared to confirm warnings about the dangers of nuclear power. But the various governing parties -Sweden was the forerunner, ending nuclear power shortly after Chernobyl, as was Italy, which also decided to close its last two nuclear power plants following the disaster. In Italy, the decision remained in force; in Sweden, the phase-out was reversed in 1996. Today, six nuclear power plants there produce around 30% of the country's electricity needs.while Belgium is postponing its planned phase-out.In 2002, Germany's thenalso of the Green Party,This was then softened by subsequent governments, but the horrific reactor disaster at Fukushima in Japan in 2011 finally sealed the fate of German nuclear power plants. The chancellor at the time, Angela Merkel (CDU), decided: That was it for nuclear energy in Germany.Today, Trittin is still a member of the Bundestag for the Green Party.But is this really it for nuclear energy in Germany? KernD, an association representing the interests of nuclear technology in Germany, told DW that ending nuclear power was not a good idea, in view of an energy crisis that it says has been suppressed, rather than resolved.A KernD spokesperson said:According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) But a recent IAEA report said there was no indication that nuclear was experiencing a renaissance:And Jürgen Trittin notes that nBuilding new nuclear power plants is very expensive, often having to be co-financed by public money, and often plagued by delays and local resistance to new projects.Nevertheless,China, where there is virtually no civil society to fight new projects, wants to build another 47 plants. China already produces more nuclear power than France.despite the 2001 earthquake that caused several nuclear reactors to rupture in succession, forcing the initial closure of several nuclear power plants.Since then, however, some reactors have been brought back online. Now the Japanese government has decided : T"We must make full use of nuclear energy," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared recently, as if it were his motto. Surveys show that, despite a long period of resistance, support among the Japanese population is gradually increasing.