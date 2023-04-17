Society's Child
Mike Pence booed during NRA convention speech
Fox News
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 08:48 UTC
After being introduced by NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, Pence faced loud boos from across the room as attendees expressed what appeared to be a strong dislike for the former vice president and attempted to drown out those applauding him.
"Well hello NRA," Pence began, to more boos.
One attendee then yelled above the boos, "We love you Mike!"
"I love you too," Pence responded as a number of audience members laughed.
Former President Donald Trump, who spoke later in the day, appeared to joke at Pence's expense over the boos, telling the crowd he heard they "made news" with the welcome. "I hope you gave Pence a good warm approval," Trump said, as members of the crowd booed again.
Trump initially appeared as if he was going to stop the crowd from booing, telling them, "No, because he is a nice man if you want to really know the truth. He is. He's a good man."
He then, however, said he heard it was a "very rough" appearance for Pence, and proceeded to continue joking about the exchange:
"It's a big news story. You've made news today. I don't know what you did, but you made news today with the introduction you gave," he said, before going on to detail polls showing him leading all other declared and potential Republican presidential candidates, including Pence.
Pence has suffered in popularity among many Republicans following his role in certifying the 2020 presidential election results after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump. The former president has maintained the results were fraudulent and part of a scheme to steal the election from him in favor of President Biden.
Pence is a rumored to be mulling his own run for the White House, but has not yet said whether he will ultimately launch a bid to challenge Trump, the current front-runner.
Comment: No love lost between Trump and Pence...nor Pence and the public, for that matter!
Evil can manifest on any societal level. The greater the scope of the psychopath's influence, the greater harm done. Thus any group of humans can be infected or "ponerized" by their influence. From families, clubs, churches, businesses, and corporations, to entire nations. The most extreme form of such macro-social evil is called "pathocracy."
We’ll see. Putin did state clearly that the Ukrainians would be pushed back as far as their longest missile could reach from any of the new...
I don't believe that he spent $ 20 grand, others can prove it's flat far less than what he says, Just go ask a dozen pilots they till you it's...
All BLACK. Everywhere they live in large numbers they turn into feral humans. My Latina girlfriend asked me if I hate blacks, and I said no, I...
A sign on a urinal that reads 'Take One Step Forward' means your dick is too short.
LOL!! Killing yourself means that you are taking yourself WAY too seriously, but at least you retain the strength to pull the trigger. It's all...
Trumpets can make a lot of noise, unfortunately to many people are listening to the noisy trumpets.