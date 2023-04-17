A former Connecticut Planned Parenthood honcho took his own life days after police failed to arrest him on child pornography charges — botching the raid by knocking down the door of the suspect's New Haven neighbor.Tim Yergeau, 36, the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, died by suicide on Tuesday amid a child pornography investigation in Connecticut last week."They obviously hit the wrong door," Jacobson told the outlet.New Haven police's internal affairs investigators are now looking into how cops botched the raid, according to the article."Unfortunately, a mistake was made," Jacobson said."We feel for the woman and we're going to do everything we can to make it right," he added.After leaving Planned Parenthood, Yergeau began working at the Long Wharf Theatre in August 2022 as its marketing and communications director, according to the organization's website."We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn the developments of the last 24 hours," a spokesperson for the theater told the outlet. "Given the difficult news, it would be inappropriate to comment further."According to the Long Wharf Theatre website, Yergeau had also previously worked for the New Haven Free Public Library Foundation.The state of Connecticut can also decide to withhold the warrant.Yergeau's neighbor Stacey Wezenter, told the outlet she relives being handcuffed every time she now walks down the apartment's hallway.Officers repeatedly asked her where the man was located while moving through the rooms of her apartment, according to the article."I was like, 'What man? I'm here with my children,'" the mother said. "They asked, 'Who's Tim? ' and I said that's my neighbor downstairs."After officers noticed toys belonging to her 4-year-old son, they reportedly realized they were not in the correct apartment.Wezenter told the outlet she had planned to bring a plate of Easter leftovers to Yergeau on Monday but accidentally fell asleep with her son."I was planning on going down there and talking to him," she said. "I just thought that maybe a small act of compassion might help."