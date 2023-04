© Dennis Brack / DanitaDelimont.com / Legion-Media



Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned of "troubling" signs that the US is losing global influence as other powers align together and win favor among nations not yet aligned."There's a growing acceptance of fragmentation, and — maybe even more troubling —Summers said on Bloomberg Television's "Wall Street Week" with David Westin.Summers was speaking on the sidelines of the spring meeting of global finance chiefs in Washington, where the key theme has been aand other strategic competitors.said Summers, a Harvard University professor and paid contributor to Bloomberg TV.The semiannual Washington confab alsoDeepening links between the Middle East and Russia and China — which recently brokered a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran — are "a symbol of something that I think is a huge challenge for the United States," Summers said. "We are on the right side of history — with our commitment to democracy, with our resistance to aggression in Russia," he said. "But it's looking a bit lonely on the right side of history, as those who seem much less on the right side of history are increasingly banding together in a whole range of structures."Washington will need to consider how to address this new challenge, he added.